Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Nov 4, 2015 | 7:50pm GMT

Falling from the sky

U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more than a decade, at the San Gregorio training grounds outside Zaragoza, Spain, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Close
1 / 16
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Friday, November 14, 2014
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Close
2 / 16
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

Reuters / Tuesday, September 15, 2015
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Close
3 / 16
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Tuesday, July 09, 2013
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Close
4 / 16
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / Monday, April 29, 2013
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
5 / 16
Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Reuters / Tuesday, September 29, 2009
Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
Close
6 / 16
U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2010
U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Close
7 / 16
A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Monday, November 07, 2011
A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Close
8 / 16
Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Sunday, January 11, 2015
Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
Close
9 / 16
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA

Reuters / Thursday, March 12, 2015
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Close
10 / 16
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener

Reuters / Thursday, October 11, 2012
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Close
11 / 16
Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, December 25, 2014
Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
12 / 16
Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, August 18, 2013
Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Close
13 / 16
Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Reuters / Monday, May 02, 2011
Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
Close
14 / 16
A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Reuters / Saturday, December 21, 2013
A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
Close
15 / 16
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force

A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force

Reuters / Friday, May 06, 2011
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Obama on the move

Obama on the move

Next Slideshows

Obama on the move

Obama on the move

The travel logistics behind President Obama.

04 Nov 2015
Canada's new government

Canada's new government

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet are sworn in at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

04 Nov 2015
On Turkey's shores

On Turkey's shores

Refugees wade into the Aegean Sea, packing onto inflatable dinghies in an attempt to reach Europe.

04 Nov 2015
Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

Inside Gaza's smuggling tunnels

A network of Palestinian tunnels running under Rafah is flooded by Egypt to sever what it says is a weapons smuggling route out of Gaza for Islamist insurgents...

04 Nov 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Mosul's lion and bear saved

Simba the lion and Lola the bear, the last two surviving animals from Mosul's zoo that was destroyed by fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State, reach safer ground in Jordan.

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Chinese seek live streaming stardom

Tens of thousands hope to find online stardom as an anchor on the live video streaming phenomenon sweeping China's media.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures