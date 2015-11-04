Falling from the sky
U.S. Paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne Division based in Fort Brag, N.C. , participate in a massive airdrop from a C-17 Globemaster aircraft as part of the NATO Exercise Trident Juncture, NATO's largest joint and combined military exercise in more...more
A Russian paratrooper descends to the ground during a training exercise west of Belgrade, November 14, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Members of the South Korea Navy Special Warfare parachute down during a ceremony to mark the 65th anniversary of the Incheon Landing Operations conducted during the 1950-1953 Korean War, in Incheon, September 15, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force's 1st Airborne Brigade soldier parachutes from a CH-47 helicopter during their military drill west of Tokyo, July 8, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato
Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children watch as Israeli paratroopers take part in a military exercise at the Palmachim air force base near Tel Aviv, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Members of the special warfare command parachute down as helicopters fly during a full-dress rehearsal for Armed Forces Day south of Seoul, September 29, 2009. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
U.S. parachutists attend a training session as part of the over Lop Buri province, Thailand, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
A parachutist of Austrian army special unit Jagdkommando lands next to St. Stephen's cathedral during an exercise in Vienna, April 27, 2011. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Troops from Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force 1st Airborne Brigade dive from a C-1 transport plane during a military exercise east of Tokyo, January 11, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino
The Soyuz TMA-14M capsule from the International Space Station is seen above clouds as it descends beneath a parachute just before landing in central Kazakhstan, March 12, 2015. REUTERS/Bill Ingalls/NASA
Parachutists of the Swiss Air Force perform during a demonstration in the Bernese Oberland, October 11, 2012. REUTERS/Pascal Lauener
Members of a local parachute club wearing Santa Claus costumes fly past residential buildings to drop presents to pedestrians during a promotional event celebrating Christmas in Guiyang, China, December 24, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Parachutists sporting the colors of the Yemen national flag, descend in the sky during the opening ceremony of the Sanaa Summer Festival in Sanaa, August 18, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Paratroopers participate in a joint Bulgarian-U.S. military training east of Sofia, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov
A parachutist lights a flare as he descends during the men's World Cup Downhill skiing race in Val Gardena, Italy, December 21, 2013. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini
A U.S. Army soldier with the 10th Special Forces Group and his military working dog jump off the ramp of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter during training over the Gulf of Mexico, March 1, 2011. REUTERS/Manuel J. Martinez/U.S. Air Force
