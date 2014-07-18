Families of MH17
A woman, who said her name was Noraini and that she believed a relative of hers was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014....more
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A Malaysian woman who had a relative on board the Malaysian Airlines MH17 reacts to messages on her mobile phone as she waits to travel to Kuala Lumpur International Airport from Singapore's Changi Airport July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 are transported by bus to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
Family members of passengers on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 react on a bus bringing them to a separate area at Schiphol Airport, Netherlands July 17, 2014. REUTERS/Cris Toala Olivares
A woman (front), who said she believed her sister was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17, cries as she waits for more information about the crashed plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang, July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Samsul Said
Malaysian Siti Dina weeps after seeing her daughter's name on the list of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines MH17 at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Relatives of passengers on board Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
Relatives of passengers onboard the downed Malaysia Airlines flight MH-17 arrive at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
People, who said they believed their relatives were on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, react as they wait for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A man who said he believes he had a relative on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 reacts in front of a policeman while waiting for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia...more
A man (in blue), whose family was onboard Malaysia Airlines MH17, consoles another man who had just arrived with his wife to receive confirmation that their daughter's family was onboard the plane, at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July...more
A man, who said he believed his relative was on Malaysia Airlines flight MH17, speaks on a mobile phone as he waits for more information about the crashed plane at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
The Malaysian relative of a passenger onboard the Malaysia Airlines (MAS) MH17 is assisted by MAS staff members as she leaves Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang July 18, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su
Next Slideshows
Battle for Tripoli airport
Rival militias fight for control of Tripoli International Airport in Libya.
Earth from space
Stunning views from the International Space Station.
Boys killed on Gaza beach
Shelling from an Israeli naval gunboat kills four Palestinian boys on a Gaza beach.
A child migrant's journey
Tracking the paths of children who illegally migrate from Central America to the United States.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.
South Africans protest against President Zuma
Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.