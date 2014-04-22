Family and fans mourn Garcia Marquez
Residents hold portraits during a symbolic funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca, Colombia, April 21, 2014. Garcia Marquez, 87, who was born in Aracataca, died in Mexico City on April 17, 2014. REUTERS/John...more
Residents hold portraits during a symbolic funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca, Colombia, April 21, 2014. Garcia Marquez, 87, who was born in Aracataca, died in Mexico City on April 17, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A woman places a yellow rose next to the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A woman places a yellow rose next to the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
A resident cries during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A resident cries during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Musicians play in front of the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Musicians play in front of the urn containing the ashes of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez during a public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The grandchildren and other relatives of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez stand around the urn containing his ashes for public viewing, in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
The grandchildren and other relatives of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez stand around the urn containing his ashes for public viewing, in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Residents place tributes during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents place tributes during a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A resident stands next to shirts with image of late Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before his symbolic public funeral, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A resident stands next to shirts with image of late Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before his symbolic public funeral, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic public funeral held for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic public funeral held for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
The family of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, (L-R) son Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, wife Marcedes Barcha, and son Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, stand in front of the urn containing his ashes for public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in...more
The family of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, (L-R) son Gonzalo Garcia Barcha, wife Marcedes Barcha, and son Rodrigo Garcia Barcha, stand in front of the urn containing his ashes for public viewing in the Palace of Fine Arts in Mexico City, April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic public funeral held for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents walk next to a poster of Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, before a symbolic public funeral held for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
A resident holding flowers and a book "Cien Anos de Soledad" (One Hundred Years of Solitude) by Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, takes part in a symbolic public funeral for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John...more
A resident holding flowers and a book "Cien Anos de Soledad" (One Hundred Years of Solitude) by Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, takes part in a symbolic public funeral for Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Residents take part in a symbolic public funeral for Colombian Nobel laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez, in Aracataca April 21, 2014. REUTERS/John Vizcaino
Police officers stand guard near a Colombian flag with paper butterflies outside the house of Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
Police officers stand guard near a Colombian flag with paper butterflies outside the house of Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez in Mexico City April 21, 2014. REUTERS/Bernardo Montoya
A worker arranges a banner with the picture of late Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez at the Bellas Artes palace in Mexico City April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
A worker arranges a banner with the picture of late Colombian Nobel Prize laureate Gabriel Garcia Marquez at the Bellas Artes palace in Mexico City April 20, 2014. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Next Slideshows
Scotland's ties to the Panama jungle
Before giving up its independence, Scotland took a gamble to secure a brighter future, founding a colony on the isthmus of Panama to corner trade between the...
White House Easter Egg Roll
The first family hosts the annual Easter Egg Roll at the White House.
Celebration of marijuana
Marijuana enthusiasts light up in the annual 4/20 celebration of cannabis culture.
NY Easter Parade
Participants at the annual Easter Bonnet Parade.
MORE IN PICTURES
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Action Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.