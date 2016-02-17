Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 17, 2016 | 5:25pm GMT

Family politics

Dante Cicerone, 15, and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Dante Cicerone, 15, and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Tuesday, December 15, 2015
Dante Cicerone, 15, and his twin brother Georgie dress up as Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump as they attend a rally in Las Vegas, Nevada December 14, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
1 / 15
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, February 14, 2016
Susan Lomas holds her son Oliver, dressed up as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders at a campaign rally in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States, February 14, 2016. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
2 / 15
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Supporters of Republican presidential candidate Senator Ted Cruz hold placards before a campaign event in Columbia, South Carolina February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Close
3 / 15
Jacob Duncan (L) and his little sister Annabelle, both of Bluffton, South Carolina, hang out under an oak tree before the start of a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Beaufort High School Performing Arts Center in Beaufort, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Jacob Duncan (L) and his little sister Annabelle, both of Bluffton, South Carolina, hang out under an oak tree before the start of a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Beaufort High School Performing Arts Center in Beaufort,...more

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2016
Jacob Duncan (L) and his little sister Annabelle, both of Bluffton, South Carolina, hang out under an oak tree before the start of a rally for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at Beaufort High School Performing Arts Center in Beaufort, South Carolina, February 16, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
4 / 15
A mother and daughter sit on the floor as they wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive for a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A mother and daughter sit on the floor as they wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive for a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, February 04, 2016
A mother and daughter sit on the floor as they wait for U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton to arrive for a campaign rally in Manchester, New Hampshire, February 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
5 / 15
Bronc Jessee, 3, and his sister Mersates Sims, both of Barboursville, Virginia, wait before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Bronc Jessee, 3, and his sister Mersates Sims, both of Barboursville, Virginia, wait before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Bronc Jessee, 3, and his sister Mersates Sims, both of Barboursville, Virginia, wait before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
6 / 15
Children play in the front row as Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Children play in the front row as Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016
Children play in the front row as Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign event in Spartanburg, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
7 / 15
Audience member Robin Roy (C) and her daughter (R) react as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Audience member Robin Roy (C) and her daughter (R) react as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016
Audience member Robin Roy (C) and her daughter (R) react as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump greets her at a campaign rally in Lowell, Massachusetts January 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 15
Jamari Jones, 2, and his big sister Jamiya Jones, 4, play as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to diners at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Jamari Jones, 2, and his big sister Jamiya Jones, 4, play as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to diners at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Reuters / Friday, February 12, 2016
Jamari Jones, 2, and his big sister Jamiya Jones, 4, play as U.S. Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich speaks to diners at Dukes Bar-B-Que in Orangeburg, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
9 / 15
Ed Price (from left) his wife Sherry and Jean and Bob Bonneville, all from Hershey, Pennsylvania, pose for a cell phone photo before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Ed Price (from left) his wife Sherry and Jean and Bob Bonneville, all from Hershey, Pennsylvania, pose for a cell phone photo before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in...more

Reuters / Thursday, February 11, 2016
Ed Price (from left) his wife Sherry and Jean and Bob Bonneville, all from Hershey, Pennsylvania, pose for a cell phone photo before a town hall meeting for Republican presidential candidate and former Florida Governor Jeb Bush at VFW Post #10420 in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, February 10, 2016. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
10 / 15
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill

Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South...more

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
Sisters Sophia (L) and Norah Boice of North Charleston play on seats after Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton spoke at a rally at Trident Technical College Conference Center in North Charleston, South Carolina June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Randall Hill
Close
11 / 15
Mark Merlin and his son Anthony, cheer for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia October 14, 2015. Picture taken with a fisheye zoom lens. REUTERS/Jay Paul

Mark Merlin and his son Anthony, cheer for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia October 14, 2015. Picture taken with a fisheye zoom lens. REUTERS/Jay...more

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Mark Merlin and his son Anthony, cheer for U.S. Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the Richmond International Raceway in Richmond, Virginia October 14, 2015. Picture taken with a fisheye zoom lens. REUTERS/Jay Paul
Close
12 / 15
Nicole Cody holds her 3-month-old daughter Caroline as they wait in line for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' town hall campaign event at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Nicole Cody holds her 3-month-old daughter Caroline as they wait in line for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' town hall campaign event at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 24, 2016
Nicole Cody holds her 3-month-old daughter Caroline as they wait in line for Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders' town hall campaign event at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
13 / 15
George Pearson and his daughter Maggie watch U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a campaign event in an airport hanger in Greenville, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

George Pearson and his daughter Maggie watch U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a campaign event in an airport hanger in Greenville, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, February 13, 2016
George Pearson and his daughter Maggie watch U.S. Republican presidential candidate Marco Rubio during a campaign event in an airport hanger in Greenville, South Carolina, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
14 / 15
Rev. Lisa Dietrich (C) and Isabella Dietrich listen as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Rev. Lisa Dietrich (C) and Isabella Dietrich listen as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Sunday, January 31, 2016
Rev. Lisa Dietrich (C) and Isabella Dietrich listen as Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks at a campaign rally in Waterloo, Iowa January 31, 2016. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Migrants in limbo

Migrants in limbo

Next Slideshows

Migrants in limbo

Migrants in limbo

Migrants wait decisions on their fate at a refugee deportation registry center in Germany.

17 Feb 2016
Best of Westminster Dog Show

Best of Westminster Dog Show

A German shorthaired pointer wins "Best in Show".

17 Feb 2016
Syria's warring factions

Syria's warring factions

A look at the government forces, rebel groups and militias fighting for control of Syria.

17 Feb 2016
Ciudad Juarez's violent past

Ciudad Juarez's violent past

As the Mexican border town prepares to host Pope Francis, a look back at the drug violence that gripped the city.

16 Feb 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Macron vs Le Pen

Macron vs Le Pen

France will choose between far-right leader Marine Le Pen and centrist Emmanuel Macron in Sunday's presidential run-off.

The Met Gala

The Met Gala

Highlights from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual Costume Institute Gala celebrating "Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between".

Albino animals

Albino animals

Rare creatures from the animal world.

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Unrest on the streets of Venezuela

Protesters take to the streets as Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro announces the creation of a new popular assembly which foes decried as a power-grab to stifle weeks of anti-government unrest.

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

Seven-year-old Yemeni girl dies of malnutrition

In Yemen, where one child under the age of five dies of preventable hunger and disease every 10 minutes, seven-year-old Jamila Ali Abdu died of malnutrition in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The U.S.-Mexico border now

The structures, fences and walls that mark the border between the United States and Mexico.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi commander expects to dislodge Islamic State from Mosul in May despite resistance from militants in the densely populated Old City district.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures