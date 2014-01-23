Family, soccer and God
Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint carries mason's supplies as he walks through the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium, a future venue for the 2014 World Cup, in Manaus, northern Brazil October 3, 2013. Milice left Haiti for Brazil in 2011,...more
Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint talks on his mobile phone to his wife Jolaine during a break from work as a mason on the construction site of the Arena Amazonia soccer stadium in Manaus, northern Brazil November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint reads the Bible at home on a day off from work in Manaus northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint holds a photo of his family while at home on a day off from work in Manaus, northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint eats a meal from a takeout container on the doorstep of his rented home on a day off from his job in Manaus, northern Brazil December 29, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint talks to a teller as he wires money to his wife in Haiti in Manaus northern Brazil November 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a local evangelical church in Manaus, northern Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian migrant Milice Norassaint (L) helps lead a Sunday mass for Haitians in a space loaned to them by a local evangelical church, on a day off from his job in Manaus northern Brazil October 13, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Haitian construction worker Milice Norassaint speaks to his wife on a mobile phone on his day off from work in Manaus, northern Brazil October 12, 2013. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly
Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing in a corn field near their church in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint speaks to her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing in a corn field near their church in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint holds a picture of her husband Milice, a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, while standing outside the church where they met in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint (far R, red shirt), whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, stands outside her family home as children approach in St. Michel, Haiti November 9, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint (L), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, brushes her daughter Ketire's hair at home in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. . REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, prepares a family dinner at their home in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, receives money that he wired to her in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads a prayer in the evangelist church where he was a preacher before he emigrated to Brazil, in St. Michel, Haiti December 1, 2013. REUTERS/Marie...more
Jolaine Norassaint (standing), whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, leads a prayer in the evangelist church where he was a preacher before he emigrated to Brazil, in St. Michel, Haiti December 1, 2013....more
Jolaine Norassaint, whose husband Milice is a construction worker at a World Cup stadium in Brazil, picks up their children from school in St. Michel, Haiti November 15, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
Haitians line up to apply for visas outside the Brazilian embassy in Port-au-Prince November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Marie Arago
