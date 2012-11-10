Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sat Nov 10, 2012 | 2:50am GMT

Family tragedy in Guatemala quake

<p>People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
1 / 15
<p>Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 15
<p>Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
3 / 15
<p>Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9,...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 15
<p>A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 15
<p>A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
6 / 15
<p>People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 15
<p>Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
8 / 15
<p>People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
9 / 15
<p>Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
10 / 15
<p>Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 15
<p>People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
12 / 15
<p>Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 15
<p>People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 15
<p>Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Saturday, November 10, 2012

Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

The Vietnam Veterans Memorial

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick