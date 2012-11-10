Family tragedy in Guatemala quake
People look one of the coffins of the ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family, who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 8, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives mourn in front of the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ivan Vasquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts over the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Children carry the coffin of Dilver Dinervi Vasquez Gomez on their way to the cemetery after ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman reacts as she looks into the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A relative mourns during the funeral of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in San Cristobal Cucho cemetery, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People carry the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ivan Vazquez (C), 19, the only survivor in a landslide after a 7.4-magnitude earthquake where 10 members of his family died, reacts next to the coffin of his parent in a cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People carry the coffin of one of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, to the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives look at the body of a member of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women react as coffins pass by with the bodies of the ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vazquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Relatives mourn in the streets on their way to the cemetery for ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People stand around the coffins of ten members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died from the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Children wait for the arrival of the coffins of the members of the Vasquez Gomez family who died during the earthquake that struck on Wednesday, in the cemetery of San Cristobal Cucho, Guatemala, November 9, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez