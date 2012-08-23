Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Aug 23, 2012 | 8:06pm BST

Famous Canadians

<p>Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Justin Bieber poses for a portrait in New York, June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

1 / 40
<p>Pamela Anderson takes part in a promotional event at a mall in Tel Aviv November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Pamela Anderson takes part in a promotional event at a mall in Tel Aviv November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Pamela Anderson takes part in a promotional event at a mall in Tel Aviv November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Nir Elias

2 / 40
<p>Mike Myers poses with character 'Shrek' as it receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser</p>

Mike Myers poses with character 'Shrek' as it receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Mike Myers poses with character 'Shrek' as it receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Hollywood May 20, 2010. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

3 / 40
<p>Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai</p>

Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Avril Lavigne attends an opening ceremony of Gap Flagship Ginza in Tokyo March 3, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

4 / 40
<p>Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Frontman for Nickelback Chad Kroeger performs during the 2009 MuchMusic Video Awards in Toronto June 21, 2009. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

5 / 40
<p>Rachel McAdams arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond</p>

Rachel McAdams arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Rachel McAdams arrives for "The Vow" film premiere in Hollywood, California February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Redmond

6 / 40
<p>Ryan Gosling reacts during the news conference for the film "The Ides of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill</p>

Ryan Gosling reacts during the news conference for the film "The Ides of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ryan Gosling reacts during the news conference for the film "The Ides of March" at the 36th Toronto International Film Festival September 9, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Thornhill

7 / 40
<p>Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid</p>

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Carly Rae Jepsen performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York, August 23, 2012. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

8 / 40
<p>Eugene Levy, one of the stars of the new comedy film "The Man," looks back at the premiere of the film at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles, September 6, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello</p>

Eugene Levy, one of the stars of the new comedy film "The Man," looks back at the premiere of the film at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles, September 6, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Eugene Levy, one of the stars of the new comedy film "The Man," looks back at the premiere of the film at the Arclight Theater in Los Angeles, September 6, 2005. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello

9 / 40
<p>Celine Dion performs during opening night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Celine Dion performs during opening night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Celine Dion performs during opening night at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada March 15, 2011. REUTERS/Steve Marcus

10 / 40
<p>Jim Carrey takes part in a special session discussing empowering the world's smallholder farmers during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Jim Carrey takes part in a special session discussing empowering the world's smallholder farmers during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Jim Carrey takes part in a special session discussing empowering the world's smallholder farmers during the Clinton Global Initiative in New York September 22, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

11 / 40
<p>Sandra Oh arrives at the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Sandra Oh arrives at the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Sandra Oh arrives at the 41st Annual NAACP Image Awards at the Shrine auditorium in Los Angeles, February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

12 / 40
<p>Kiefer Sutherland arrives for the Fox TV premiere of 'Touch' at the Museum of Natural History in New York March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Kiefer Sutherland arrives for the Fox TV premiere of 'Touch' at the Museum of Natural History in New York March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Kiefer Sutherland arrives for the Fox TV premiere of 'Touch' at the Museum of Natural History in New York March 18, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

13 / 40
<p>Ellen Page arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Inception'' at the Odeon in London July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

Ellen Page arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Inception'' at the Odeon in London July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ellen Page arrives for the world premiere of the film ''Inception'' at the Odeon in London July 8, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

14 / 40
<p>Martin Short arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Martin Short arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Martin Short arrives at the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar party in West Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

15 / 40
<p>Elisha Cuthbert is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station to promote her upcoming movie "Captivity" in Toronto June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Elisha Cuthbert is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station to promote her upcoming movie "Captivity" in Toronto June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Elisha Cuthbert is interviewed at the MuchMusic television station to promote her upcoming movie "Captivity" in Toronto June 22, 2007. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

16 / 40
<p>Ryan Reynolds waves at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Ryan Reynolds waves at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Ryan Reynolds waves at the world premiere of the film "The Change-Up" in Los Angeles August 1, 2011. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

17 / 40
<p>Shania Twain arrives at the 39th Annual Country Music Awards in New York November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Shania Twain arrives at the 39th Annual Country Music Awards in New York November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Shania Twain arrives at the 39th Annual Country Music Awards in New York November 15, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

18 / 40
<p>James Cameron delivers a keynote address titled "Renaissance now in imagination and technology" in front of an image of his recent movie "Avatar" during the Seoul Digital Forum 2010 May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak</p>

James Cameron delivers a keynote address titled "Renaissance now in imagination and technology" in front of an image of his recent movie "Avatar" during the Seoul Digital Forum 2010 May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

Thursday, August 23, 2012

James Cameron delivers a keynote address titled "Renaissance now in imagination and technology" in front of an image of his recent movie "Avatar" during the Seoul Digital Forum 2010 May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak

19 / 40
<p>Sarah Polley who stars in the upcoming movie "Splice" poses for a portrait in Hollywood, California May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sarah Polley who stars in the upcoming movie "Splice" poses for a portrait in Hollywood, California May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Sarah Polley who stars in the upcoming movie "Splice" poses for a portrait in Hollywood, California May 22, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

20 / 40
<p>Keanu Reeves attends a screening of "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" in New York November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri</p>

Keanu Reeves attends a screening of "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" in New York November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Keanu Reeves attends a screening of "The Private Lives of Pippa Lee" in New York November 15, 2009. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

21 / 40
<p>Sarah McLachlan poses for a portrait in Los Angeles May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Sarah McLachlan poses for a portrait in Los Angeles May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Sarah McLachlan poses for a portrait in Los Angeles May 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

22 / 40
<p>Hayden Christensen arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

Hayden Christensen arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Hayden Christensen arrives to attend the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) fashion awards in New York June 7, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

23 / 40
<p>Alanis Morissette puts her handprints in cement as she is inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

Alanis Morissette puts her handprints in cement as she is inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Alanis Morissette puts her handprints in cement as she is inducted into the RockWalk in Los Angeles, California August 21, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

24 / 40
<p>Joshua Jackson speaks with reporters during the Fox Premiere Party of "Fringe" at The Xchange in New York August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Joshua Jackson speaks with reporters during the Fox Premiere Party of "Fringe" at The Xchange in New York August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Joshua Jackson speaks with reporters during the Fox Premiere Party of "Fringe" at The Xchange in New York August 25, 2008. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

25 / 40
<p>Feist performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix</p>

Feist performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Feist performs at the Oya music festival in Oslo, August 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stian Lysberg Solum/NTB scanpix

26 / 40
<p>Paul Anka takes off his glasses as he poses for photographers during a photo call in Madrid July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas</p>

Paul Anka takes off his glasses as he poses for photographers during a photo call in Madrid July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Paul Anka takes off his glasses as he poses for photographers during a photo call in Madrid July 5, 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

27 / 40
<p>Anne Murray (L) and Bryan Adams perform at the Canada For Asia tsunami relief telethon in Toronto, January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese</p>

Anne Murray (L) and Bryan Adams perform at the Canada For Asia tsunami relief telethon in Toronto, January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Anne Murray (L) and Bryan Adams perform at the Canada For Asia tsunami relief telethon in Toronto, January 13, 2005. REUTERS/Mike Cassese

28 / 40
<p>Chantal Kreviazuk performs at the opening ceremony for AIDS 2006, the 16th International AIDS conference in Toronto, August 13, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski</p>

Chantal Kreviazuk performs at the opening ceremony for AIDS 2006, the 16th International AIDS conference in Toronto, August 13, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Chantal Kreviazuk performs at the opening ceremony for AIDS 2006, the 16th International AIDS conference in Toronto, August 13, 2006. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

29 / 40
<p>Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Deadmau5 performs at the 54th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California February 12, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

30 / 40
<p>Russell Peters kisses his daughter Crystianna before receiving his award as an inductee during the 14th annual Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Russell Peters kisses his daughter Crystianna before receiving his award as an inductee during the 14th annual Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Russell Peters kisses his daughter Crystianna before receiving his award as an inductee during the 14th annual Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

31 / 40
<p>K.D. Lang performs during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud</p>

K.D. Lang performs during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

Thursday, August 23, 2012

K.D. Lang performs during the 42nd Montreux Jazz Festival July 6, 2008. REUTERS/Valentin Flauraud

32 / 40
<p>Neil Young poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Neil Young poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Neil Young poses at the 2012 MusiCares Person of the Year tribute honoring Paul McCartney in Los Angeles, February 10, 2012. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

33 / 40
<p>Michael Buble performs at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

Michael Buble performs at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Michael Buble performs at Luna Park stadium in Buenos Aires March 24, 2012. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

34 / 40
<p>Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's "Extraordinary Measures" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok</p>

Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's "Extraordinary Measures" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Brendan Fraser arrives at the premiere of CBS Film's "Extraordinary Measures" at Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California, January 19, 2010. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok

35 / 40
<p>Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Seth Rogen arrives for the European premiere of "50/50" during the BFI London Film Festival at Leicester Square in London October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

36 / 40
<p>Dan Aykroyd drinks a glass of wine as he launches the Dan Aykroyd winery during a news conference in Toronto June 13, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski</p>

Dan Aykroyd drinks a glass of wine as he launches the Dan Aykroyd winery during a news conference in Toronto June 13, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Dan Aykroyd drinks a glass of wine as he launches the Dan Aykroyd winery during a news conference in Toronto June 13, 2007. REUTERS/J.P. Moczulski

37 / 40
<p>Michael J. Fox holds his international lifetime achievement award during the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

Michael J. Fox holds his international lifetime achievement award during the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Michael J. Fox holds his international lifetime achievement award during the 46th 'Goldene Kamera' (Golden Camera) awards ceremony at the Ullstein Auditorium in Berlin, February 5, 2011. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

38 / 40
<p>Atom Egoyan poses for photographers on the opening day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which he attends to promote his new movie "Chloe" September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West</p>

Atom Egoyan poses for photographers on the opening day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which he attends to promote his new movie "Chloe" September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West

Thursday, August 23, 2012

Atom Egoyan poses for photographers on the opening day of the San Sebastian Film Festival, which he attends to promote his new movie "Chloe" September 18, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West

39 / 40
<p>William Shatner gestures during an autograph session for LiveAutographs.com in Culver City, California August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

William Shatner gestures during an autograph session for LiveAutographs.com in Culver City, California August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Thursday, August 23, 2012

William Shatner gestures during an autograph session for LiveAutographs.com in Culver City, California August 13, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

40 / 40
