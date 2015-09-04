Fan frenzy for Star Wars toys
A man dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" high fives a child as people arrive to purchase toys that went on sale at midnight in advance of the film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. New...more
A man dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi (R) reacts as he enter in a store to buy new toys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A boy dressed as a Jedi Knight (R) from "Star Wars" plays with workers dressed as Darth Vader (in black) and Storm Troopers at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
A BB-8 remote control robot toy that went on sale is pictured in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Star Wars fan Mike Deguzman practices with a toy lightsaber after purchasing some new toys in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as a Storm Trooper character from "Star Wars" adjusts his helmet as he awaits people to purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man dressed as Darth Vader from "Star Wars" poses for a photo with a child as people arrive to purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A woman dressed as the character Darth Maul attends the rollout of products in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A shopper reacts while workers dressed as Storm Troopers from "Star Wars" walk at a clothing store at Myeongdong shopping district in Seoul, South Korea, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
People dressed up as characters from "Star Wars" wait for people to walk in to purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Customers pick new toys in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
A woman walks out with bags of purchases at Toys R Us in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A worker restocks shelves as people purchase toys in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A customer takes photograph with people dressed with the characters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
People dressed as characters from "Star Wars" interact with their toy lightsabers as shoppers carry bags of purchases at Toys R Us in Times Square in Manhattan, New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A fan smiles as she picks new toys in Hong Kong, China, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A fan dressed as Chewbacca selects merchandise in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Figure models called First Order's Stormtrooper are displayed at Loft Variety Store in Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A shopper uses his Imperial Stormtrooper helmet as a basket in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A child wearing a Darth Vader mask (R) participates in a light saber duel with other children after the live internet unveiling in Sydney, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A shopper shows off his haul of new merchandise in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A department store shelf is stocked with Yoda decorator lights in Sydney September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Star Wars fans dressed as an Imperial Stormtrooper (L) and Admiral look at merchandise in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Caleb (L-R), Kayley and Annie Bratayley from the United States participate in a live internet unboxing event in Sydney, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A store staff walks past other staffs dressed up as Stormtrooper and Death Star Gunner (R) at Loft Variety Store in Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
A man dressed as Obi-Wan Kenobi looks at Star Wars-themed clothing in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Model Dante Carver (L) from the U.S. and YouTuber Einshine participate in a live internet unboxing event to reveal 48-inch and 31-inch figure models called First Order's Stormtrooper Battle Buddy and 31-inch figure model called Kylo Ren (held by...more
A shopper wearing an Imperial Stormtrooper helmet waits with other Star Wars fans for the midnight opening in Sydney, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Fans look at toys at Loft Variety Store in Shibuya shopping district in Tokyo, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai
Star Wars fans dressed as Sand People from the planet Tatooine select the new toys in Sydney,September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Reed
A fan (C) dressed as Luke Skywalker picks new toys from the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on "Force Friday" after the launch of the film's new toys in Hong Kong, China, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Customers pick new toys from the upcoming film "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" on "Force Friday" in Hong Kong, China, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A store staff carries boxes as actors dressed up as Stormtrooper take an escalator before the launch of the film's new toys in Hong Kong, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
