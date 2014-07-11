Edition:
Fan tent city

An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentinian fan sleeps in a hammock amongst others who are camping in tents at the Terreirao do Samba as they wait for Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentinian fan uses her computer outside her motorhom. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Soccer fans live out of tents and motorhomes. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentina fan relaxes at a tent and motorhome park amongst others. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans play with a ball at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentinian fan carrying a baby stands in front of a banner of Lionel Messi. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans eat lunch next to their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans celebrate under a giant flag as they show their support for their team on Copacabana beach before Sunday's World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany in Rio de Janeiro July 11, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes
An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentinian fan cuts onions in his motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentinian fan rests inside his tent. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
An Argentinian fan juggles next to his tent as he passes time. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans prepare a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans have a barbecue at a tent and motorhome camp. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans show their support for their team on the roof of their motorhome. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Friday, July 11, 2014
Argentinian fans brush their teeth at a tent and motorhome park. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Pictures