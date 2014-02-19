Fans at Sochi
Canadian fans dressed in costumes gesture during the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Canada and Latvia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A U.S. fan holds up a U.S. flag during the women's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Russian fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Australian fans cheer during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colours of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
An Swiss fan smiles at the medals ceremony in front of the Olympic Cauldron at the Olympic Park during of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Dutch fan watches the men's 10,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
Fans of Britain attend their men's curling semifinal game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
A Russian supporter waves the national flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Fans of Team Canada cheer as they wait for the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Norway at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
A Canada fan watches the men's curling round robin game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Fans cheer underneath the Olympic rings during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato
A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor
A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A Russian fan wearing a mask watches the women's preliminary round ice hockey game between Germany and Sweden during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov
