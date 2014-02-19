Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Feb 19, 2014 | 9:25pm GMT

Fans at Sochi

<p>Canadian fans dressed in costumes gesture during the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Canada and Latvia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

Canadian fans dressed in costumes gesture during the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Canada and Latvia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Canadian fans dressed in costumes gesture during the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Canada and Latvia at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
1 / 37
<p>A U.S. fan holds up a U.S. flag during the women's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A U.S. fan holds up a U.S. flag during the women's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A U.S. fan holds up a U.S. flag during the women's ice hockey semi-final game between Team USA and Sweden at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 17, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
2 / 37
<p>A Russian fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard</p>

A Russian fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Russian fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games, February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Close
3 / 37
<p>Australian fans cheer during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Australian fans cheer during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Australian fans cheer during the women's freestyle skiing aerials finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 14, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
4 / 37
<p>A fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan reacts after the men's quarter-finals ice hockey game between Russia and Finland at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
5 / 37
<p>A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colours of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann</p>

A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colours of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan of the U.S. is seen with lips painted in the colours of their national flag at the men's skeleton event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Close
6 / 37
<p>An Swiss fan smiles at the medals ceremony in front of the Olympic Cauldron at the Olympic Park during of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

An Swiss fan smiles at the medals ceremony in front of the Olympic Cauldron at the Olympic Park during of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

An Swiss fan smiles at the medals ceremony in front of the Olympic Cauldron at the Olympic Park during of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 15, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
7 / 37
<p>A Dutch fan watches the men's 10,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica</p>

A Dutch fan watches the men's 10,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Dutch fan watches the men's 10,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 18, 2014. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Close
8 / 37
<p>Fans of Britain attend their men's curling semifinal game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

Fans of Britain attend their men's curling semifinal game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Fans of Britain attend their men's curling semifinal game against Sweden at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics in the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
9 / 37
<p>A Russian supporter waves the national flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A Russian supporter waves the national flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Russian supporter waves the national flag before the women's 5,000 metres speed skating race at the Adler Arena in the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games February 19, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
10 / 37
<p>Fans of Team Canada cheer as they wait for the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

Fans of Team Canada cheer as they wait for the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Fans of Team Canada cheer as they wait for the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Finland at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
11 / 37
<p>A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Norway at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch</p>

A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Norway at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the men's preliminary round ice hockey game against Norway at the Sochi 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close
12 / 37
<p>A Canada fan watches the men's curling round robin game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins</p>

A Canada fan watches the men's curling round robin game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Canada fan watches the men's curling round robin game at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Ice Cube Curling Center in Sochi February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Close
13 / 37
<p>U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson</p>

U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

U.S. fans cheer during the men's freestyle skiing slopestyle finals at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Close
14 / 37
<p>A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan reacts as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
15 / 37
<p>A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Dutch fan gestures as he enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
16 / 37
<p>Fans cheer underneath the Olympic rings during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

Fans cheer underneath the Olympic rings during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Fans cheer underneath the Olympic rings during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
17 / 37
<p>A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Team USA fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Canada at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
18 / 37
<p>Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato</p>

Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Dutch fans watch the women's 1,000 metres speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
19 / 37
<p>A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A German fan smiles in front of the Olympic cauldron and flame during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
20 / 37
<p>Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor</p>

Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Spectators sit in the stands ahead of the women's ice hockey game between Russia and Germany during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 9, 2014. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor

Close
21 / 37
<p>A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A young spectator watches the men's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 10, 2014. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
22 / 37
<p>A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk</p>

A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Russian fan celebrates in the stands during the Figure Skating Men's Short Program at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Close
23 / 37
<p>Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Britain fans sit together in the stands during the women's 500 metres short track speed skating quarterfinal event at the Iceberg Skating Palace during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
24 / 37
<p>A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young</p>

A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Team Canada fan awaits the start of the women's ice hockey game against Team USA at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 12, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Close
25 / 37
<p>A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan of Russia flashes a victory sign before the start of the women's 10 km cross-country classic event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
26 / 37
<p>A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan of Germany poses during the women's singles luge event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
27 / 37
<p>Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Fans of Canada and the U.S. pose for a picture at the women's luge singles competition during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
28 / 37
<p>A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Chinese fan walks with the national flag in the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
29 / 37
<p>Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Japanese fans cheer as Cathy Reed and Chris Reed of Japan compete during the Team Ice Dance Short Dance at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics, February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Close
30 / 37
<p>Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Norway fans hold flags during the men and women's cross-country sprint free finals at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
31 / 37
<p>Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake</p>

Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Spectators watch the women's freestyle skiing slopestyle qualification event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympic Games in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Close
32 / 37
<p>Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch</p>

Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

Fans attend the women's skeleton event at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics at the Sanki Sliding Center in Rosa Khutor February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Close
33 / 37
<p>A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach</p>

A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan of Japan cheers during the first round of the women's ski jumping individual normal hill event at the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympic Games, at the RusSki Gorki Jumping Centre, in Rosa Khutor February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Close
34 / 37
<p>A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A fan looks on as she enters the Olympic Park during the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics Games February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
35 / 37
<p>A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble</p>

A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Dutch fan dances with volunteers during a break in the women's 500 meters speed skating event during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics, February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Close
36 / 37
<p>A Russian fan wearing a mask watches the women's preliminary round ice hockey game between Germany and Sweden during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov</p>

A Russian fan wearing a mask watches the women's preliminary round ice hockey game between Germany and Sweden during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Wednesday, February 19, 2014

A Russian fan wearing a mask watches the women's preliminary round ice hockey game between Germany and Sweden during the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics February 11, 2014. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Close
37 / 37
View Again
View Next
Prince Charles joins sword dance

Prince Charles joins sword dance

Next Slideshows

Prince Charles joins sword dance

Prince Charles joins sword dance

Prince Charles joins the Saudi royal family in the ‘Arda’, or sword dance.

19 Feb 2014
Empty seats in Sochi

Empty seats in Sochi

Sochi Olympic organizers have asked volunteers to fill some of the empty seats at venues during competition.

19 Feb 2014
High water, rising costs

High water, rising costs

Photographer Cathal McNaughton visits the flooded village of Moorland.

18 Feb 2014
Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

Manhunt for wildcat gold miners

The Munduruku tribe in the Amazon searches for and expels illegal gold miners encroaching on their land.

17 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast