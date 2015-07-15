Edition:
FAO Schwarz closes

Tourists play on the "Big" piano inside of the toy store FAO Schwarz on the last day that the store will be open in New York, July 15, 2015. FAO Schwarz will officially close the doors of its flagship Fifth Avenue toy store in New York City on Wednesday night, to the dismay of shoppers charmed by the iconic destination for childhood fun. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of the toy store July 15, 2015. The store, which has been the face of FAO Schwarz since 1986, is moving from its location on fashionable Fifth Avenue due to rising rent. It will continue to look for an alternative location in midtown Manhattan, according to a statement released by the store in May. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and her daughter look at a clock that once hung in the main entryway of the store July 15, 2015. The Fifth Avenue store famously included an oversized piano keyboard that actors Tom Hanks and Robert Loggia danced on in the 1988 movie "Big." It also included a 4,000-square-foot candy shop and real-life toy soldiers who greeted shoppers as they entered. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy reacts to stuffed animals July 15, 2015. Since 2009 FAO Schwarz has been owned by Toys R Us, which has several stores in New York City, including a flagship store in Times Square. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman walks amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. German immigrants Frederick Otto Schwarz and his two brothers opened Toy Bazaar in Baltimore, Maryland, in 1862. Schwarz brought the business to New York City in 1870, opening a toy store that would later be renamed FAO Schwarz and would move to various locations in New York City. His brothers continued to operate stores in Baltimore and Boston. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man photographs the inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crowds move around inside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman carries a large stuffed giraffe July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman looks at toys on sale amongst empty shelves July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy waits for his mother to fill his bag with candy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A mother places a wizard hat on her daughter while walking inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young child looks at the array of candy displayed inside FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A child reacts to large stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Children react as they walk into the toy store July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Two children hold stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tourists pose with costumed employees outside of FAO Schwarz July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young girl plays with a large stuffed lion July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man carries his child as they look at stuffed animals July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy jumps as he sees a large stuffed panda July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

