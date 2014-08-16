Edition:
Far from home

Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride a truck as they make their way towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 10, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people, who fled from the violence in the province of Nineveh, arrive at Sulaimaniya province August 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Displaced children from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced children from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar west of Mosul, take refuge at Dohuk province, August 7, 2014. REUTERS/Ari Jalal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, walk towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A displaced woman from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, covers her feet with clothes as she walks towards the Syrian border, on the outskirts of Sinjar mountain, near the Syrian border town of Elierbeh of Al-Hasakah Governorate August 11, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A girl from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rests at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A Yazidi fighter who recently joined the Kurdish People's Protection Units gestures while securing a road in Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq for displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, mourns the death of a family member at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A displaced family from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, mourns the death of a family member at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rest amongst garbage at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rest amongst garbage at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, ride on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, travel in a vehicle as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, travel in a vehicle as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
A man from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits on the ground at Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A man from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, sits on the ground at Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, walk in Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, walk in Bajed Kadal refugee camp south west of Dohuk province August 15, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rest after they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, rest after they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the minority Yazidi sect, who fled the violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, take shelter in Mount Sinjar August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A man and his wife from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, carry their children as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A man and his wife from the minority Yazidi sect, fleeing the violence in the Iraqi town of Sinjar, carry their children as they re-enter Iraq from Syria at the Iraqi-Syrian border crossing in Fishkhabour, Dohuk province, August 14, 2014. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
Displaced people from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, climb on a truck as they are evacuated from Mount Sinjar in northern Iraq with the help of members of the Kurdish People's Protection Units, as they make their way towards Newrooz camp in Syria's al-Hasakah province, August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, after securing the evacuation process of their families towards the Syrian border August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Saturday, August 16, 2014
A displaced man from the Yazidi religious minority, fleeing violence from forces loyal to the Islamic State in Sinjar town, rides a donkey as he makes his way with another man towards the Mount Sinjar, after securing the evacuation process of their families towards the Syrian border August 13, 2014. REUTERS/Rodi Said
