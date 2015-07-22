Far-right rally in Ukraine
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters shout slogans as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, Ukraine, July 21, 2015. The inscription on the t-shirt reads " God with us, and a Kalashnikov machine gun"....more
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector wait for an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters sing national anthem as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
A woman with her dog attends an anti-government rally of members of the far-right radical group Right Sector in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters shout slogans as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector wait for an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector pray as they attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko
Members of the far-right radical group Right Sector and their supporters attend an anti-government rally in Kiev, July 21, 2015. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Next Slideshows
Burundi election crisis
Violence mars the start of Burundi's disputed presidential election.
Uber job fair
The Uber jobs tour aims to recruit in New York.
Suicide bombing in Turkey
A suspected Islamic State suicide bomber killed at least 32 people in an attack on a Kurdish town near the Syrian border.
U.S. and Cuba restore ties
The United States and Cuba usher in a new era of post-Cold War relations, formally restoring diplomatic ties severed more than five decades ago.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.