Farewell Fiorina
Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Carly Fiorina arrives at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Carly Fiorina listens as she is introduced to speak at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Carly Fiorina speaks during a "Roast & Ride" campaign event sponsored by Iowa Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) at the Central Iowa Expo in Boone, Iowa June 6, 2015. REUTERS/Dave Kaup
Carly Fiorina listens to a question from Nadine Suby of Ankeny, Iowa, after speaking at the 10th Annual Iowa Renewable Fuels Summit in Altoona, Iowa, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Republican presidential candidates businessman Donald Trump (L-rear), Governor Chris Christie (L-front) and former HP CEO Carly Fiorina leave the stage at the conclusion of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada December 15, 2015....more
Carly Fiorina arrives to greet supporters on voting day in Bedford, New Hampshire, February 9, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Carly Fiorina pauses while speaking about the death of her stepdaughter Lori, who died from the effects of her drug addiction in 2009, at the New Hampshire Forum on Addiction and Heroin Epidemic in Hooksett, New Hampshire, January 5, 2016....more
Carly Fiorina waits to speak to Chamber of Commerce members during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Carly Fiorina speaks at a campaign stop at Sip Coffee and Wine Bistro in Mount Pleasant, Iowa, January 26, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Carly Fiorina signs her declaration of candidacy to appear on the New Hampshire primary ballot in the Secretary of State's office in Concord, New Hampshire November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Potential supporters listens as Carly Fiorina speaks at a house party at the home of former State Senator Bob Clegg in Hudson, New Hampshire, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mary Schwalm
Republican presidential candidates (L-R) former HP CEO Carly Fiorina, Senator Ted Cruz, Governor Chris Christie, former Governor Jeb Bush and businessman Donald Trump mix and chat at the end of the Republican presidential debate in Las Vegas, Nevada...more
Carly Fiorina waits to pose for a photo at the Southern Republican Leadership Conference in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma May 23, 2015. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Carly Fiorina is introduced by Executive Pastor Mike Buster at the North Texas Presidential Forum hosted by the Faith & Freedom Coalition and Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Stone
