Pictures | Thu May 21, 2015

Farewell Letterman

Jim Carrey shows off his shirt as he arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater as David Letterman prepares for the taping of the final edition of "The Late Show" in New York, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tina Fey pretends to cry as she arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A man carries a cue card for David Letterman outside the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan holds up a sign outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jerry Seinfeld and Chris Rock depart Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans take photographs of each other with the marquee for "The Late Show" with David Letterman outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin arrive with their daughter Carmen at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Dave Grohl departs Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan holds up a magazine with David Letterman's face on it outside of Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan holds up a sign outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members take photographs of each other outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Comedian Steve Martin arrives at the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan holds up sign thanking David Letterman outside of Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Julia Louis-Dreyfus gestures as she arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Fans stand outside of the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Peyton Manning arrives at the Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Paul Shaffer gestures to fans as he arrives at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Barbara Walters departs Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A fan stops to take a photograph of the outside of Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jerry Seinfeld arrives with his wife, Jessica, at Ed Sullivan Theater. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

