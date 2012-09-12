Farmers against mining

Villagers shout for their farms and villages during protests against the Lebadaung copper mine project in Sarlingyi township September 12, 2012. Villagers protested against the seizing of over 7,800 acres of farmland, involving 26 villages, for a copper mine project in Sarlingyi Township in Sagaing Division, about 450 miles northwest of Yangon. The mine project is a joint venture between a Chinese company and Myanmar's military-owned Myanmar Economic Holding Limited (MEHL). Some villagers say they are satisfied with the compensations paid by the mining company while some others do not want to leave their village for compensation. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun