Pictures | Tue May 6, 2014

Farming a war-torn land

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan farmers plow a field in front of a niche that once held a giant Buddha, in Bamiyan province April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan farmers plow a field in front of a niche that once held a giant Buddha, in Bamiyan province April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghan farmers plow a field in front of a niche that once held a giant Buddha, in Bamiyan province April 21, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro more

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A truck carrying villagers drives past on a road as seen from a bunker of U.S. soldiers from Task Force "No Fear" 3rd Platoon, Alpha Company, 2-27 Infantry in Outpost Bari Alai in Kunar, Afghanistan September 14, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan farmer harvests wheat at his farm on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, May 6, 2014. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan children walk out of a field as they carry cotton clumps in containers balanced on their heads on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan children walk out of a field as they carry cotton clumps in containers balanced on their heads on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghan children walk out of a field as they carry cotton clumps in containers balanced on their heads on the outskirts of Jalalabad province, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

A farmer throws fertilizer in a field in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

A farmer throws fertilizer in a field in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A farmer throws fertilizer in a field in Zahri district of Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An Afghan farmer carrying bags walks past U.S. soldiers, during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An Afghan farmer carrying bags walks past U.S. soldiers, during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan farmer carrying bags walks past U.S. soldiers, during an early morning patrol near the village of Qandaro in the Pech River Valley of Afghanistan's Kunar province July 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghan men harvest opium in a poppy field in a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

An Afghan family transports their harvest on a donkey next to a U.S soldier securing the area in the village of Baubus in Logar Province in Afghanistan July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

An Afghan family transports their harvest on a donkey next to a U.S soldier securing the area in the village of Baubus in Logar Province in Afghanistan July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan family transports their harvest on a donkey next to a U.S soldier securing the area in the village of Baubus in Logar Province in Afghanistan July 20, 2009. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov

Afghans walk on a road between agricultural plots that have been newly planted with vegetable seeds near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Afghans walk on a road between agricultural plots that have been newly planted with vegetable seeds near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghans walk on a road between agricultural plots that have been newly planted with vegetable seeds near a U.S. military base in Jalalabad, eastern Afghanistan March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

A man harvests wheat in Bamiyan, located in central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A man harvests wheat in Bamiyan, located in central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

A man harvests wheat in Bamiyan, located in central Afghanistan August 16, 2009. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

An Afghan man pushes a hand cart through empty wheat fields on the outskirts of Kabul August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan man pushes a hand cart through empty wheat fields on the outskirts of Kabul August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan man pushes a hand cart through empty wheat fields on the outskirts of Kabul August 9, 2006. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An aerial view of a residential area beside vegetable fields in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

An aerial view of a residential area beside vegetable fields in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An aerial view of a residential area beside vegetable fields in Kunar province in eastern Afghanistan September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Afghan boys stand in a poppy field as U.S Marines patrol a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan boys stand in a poppy field as U.S Marines patrol a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghan boys stand in a poppy field as U.S Marines patrol a village in Golestan district of Farah province, May 5, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Afghan farmers work on a rice field in Nangarhar province October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Afghan farmers work on a rice field in Nangarhar province October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghan farmers work on a rice field in Nangarhar province October 17, 2012. REUTERS/Parwiz

An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan policeman uses a ladder to climb inside a barn in Zharay district in Kandahar province, southern Afghanistan April 24, 2012. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Afghan farmers dig a potato field in front of snow covered mountains, in Bamiyan province April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Afghan farmers dig a potato field in front of snow covered mountains, in Bamiyan province April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghan farmers dig a potato field in front of snow covered mountains, in Bamiyan province April 22, 2009. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan boy harvests wheat at his father's farm outside Kabul June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan boy harvests wheat at his father's farm outside Kabul June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan boy harvests wheat at his father's farm outside Kabul June 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan farmer sifts dust out of harvested wheat in Bamiyan, about 240km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

An Afghan farmer sifts dust out of harvested wheat in Bamiyan, about 240km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

An Afghan farmer sifts dust out of harvested wheat in Bamiyan, about 240km (149 miles) northwest of Kabul August 26, 2005. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Afghani children look at a U.S. Marine as he patrols a poppy field in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Afghani children look at a U.S. Marine as he patrols a poppy field in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Tuesday, May 06, 2014

Afghani children look at a U.S. Marine as he patrols a poppy field in the area of Karez-e-Sayyidi, near Marjah district, Helmand province, April 18, 2010. REUTERS/Asmaa Waguih

Pictures