Tue Jul 10, 2012

Farnborough Airshow

<p>An F18 fighter jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>The Korean T50B supersonic advanced trainer jet, flown by the Black Eagles, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Spectators watch as an MV-22 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Vulcan bomber performs a test flight ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Women wear ponchos in the rain at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Boeing 787 performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>An air stewardess for Qatar Airways poses in the economy class cabin of the new Boeing 787 Dreamliner at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Typhoon jet performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>The Blades air display team perform at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Gulfstream G550 jet comes in to land behind a Bombardier CRJ900 jet ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A U.S. airforce Globemaster3 C-17A is manoeuvred onto its stand ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 7, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>An Airbus A380 lands after performing a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Boeing 787 Dreamliner, owned by Qatar Airways, performs a display flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>An Airbus A400M airlifter is seen ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Pilatus DC-21 (R) comes into land over a Pilatus PC-12 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Workers take a break near a stand of air planes ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Russian Yak130 comes into land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Russian Yak130 is pictured during preparation ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>An Airbus A380, owned by Malaysia Airlines, lands behind a Boeing 787, owned by Qatar Airways, ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A worker sweeps in front of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) is shown around an Airbus A400M airlifter by chief test pilot Edward Strongman at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 9, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Phil Russell prepares signage for the Eclipse 550 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>A Russian Sukhoi Superjet 100 in Aeroflot livery comes to land ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>The crew of a Boeing C-17 military transport plane watch as an Airbus A380 performs a demonstration flight at the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 10, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

<p>Pilots prepare to disembark a Pilatus DC-21 ahead of the Farnborough Airshow 2012 in southern England July 8, 2012. </p>

Tuesday, July 10, 2012

