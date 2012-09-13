Fashionistas
Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri more
Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
