Thu Sep 13, 2012

Fashionistas

<p>Jazsalyn McNeil poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Charlotte, North Carolina and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

<p>Tessa Morehouse of Virginia attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Leah Marville of Barbados attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Stephanie Winston Wolkoff of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Andre Benton of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. He has been attending the event for twelve years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Andersen Phlip (L) and Casey Smith of Sydney attend New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Bobbie Austin of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 12, 2012. She has been attending the event for two years. REUTERS/Keith Bedford </p>

<p>Salome Peterelli of Switzerland attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Liz Whinnem of Connecticut attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Designer Autumn Hawk of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Joe Hubrich attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Yuki Shimomura of Japan attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Marcus Mayhem of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 10, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Brandon Jerrod of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Anthony Pedraza of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Clarence de Vil of Wisconsin attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Benjamin Pena of New York attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Ethan Millspaugh of Dallas attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Anna Dello Russo of Italy attends New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly </p>

<p>Nicoletta Reggio poses for a series of triptych portraits outside the tents at the Spring/Summer 2013 shows at New York Fashion Week September 9, 2012. She is from Milan, Italy and this is her first fashion week. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri </p>

