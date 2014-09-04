Fast-food on strike
An activist holding a sign walks by patrons of a McDonald's restaurant during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers in Los Angeles, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Activists chant inside a McDonald's restaurant in Los Angeles, California during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Activists march during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers in Los Angeles, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Activist Guilda Valdez shouts outside a McDonald's restaurant in Los Angeles, during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Activists sit in the street during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers in Los Angeles, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
An activist is arrested after civil disobedience actions during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers in Los Angeles, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Activists and workers, demanding an increase in minimum wage, march holding placards past a McDonald's fast food restaurant in Manhattan, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Activists hold signs outside a McDonald's restaurant in Los Angeles, during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A woman holds a sign reading "Whatever it Takes" during a protest for higher wages in Boston, Massachusetts September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Activists march during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers in Los Angeles, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Demonstrators march during a protest for higher wages in Boston, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators march through a McDonald's restaurant during a protest for higher wages in Boston, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Activists sit in the street during a protest demanding better wages for fast-food workers in Los Angeles, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
A fast food worker is arrested by Boston police officers after he and 8 others blocked a major intersection in downtown Boston, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Diners in a McDonald's restaurant take photographs of a protest for higher wages for fast food workers in Boston, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Demonstrators are arrested during a protest at a McDonald's Restaurant In Chicago, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Activists and workers, demanding an increase in minimum wage, protest outside of a McDonald's in Manhattan, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Demonstrators sit down in the middle of the road during a protest at a McDonald's restaurant In Chicago, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young
Fast food workers lock arms as they sit in the middle of a downtown intersection during a protest for higher wages in Boston, September 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
