Father's Day behind bars

LIMA, PERU
Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Inmates watch a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate performs during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

Inmates make crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Reuters / Wednesday, June 15, 2016

An inmate with dog talks to a guard during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

