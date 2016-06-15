Father's Day behind bars
Inmates watch a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An inmate performs during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An inmate gets a haircut during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An inmate makes crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016 REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Inmates perform during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Inmates attend a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
Inmates make crafts during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo
An inmate with dog talks to a guard during a Father's Day celebration at Castro-Castro prison in Lima, Peru June 14, 2016. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo