Pictures | Fri Aug 2, 2013 | 4:25am BST

Faux Paris in China

<p>A farmer walks through a field near a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. The housing development, modeled on Paris with a scaled-replica of the Eiffel Tower, was designed to accommodate at least ten thousand residents but is now considered a 'ghost town'. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A view of the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A resident stands on the balcony of his apartment at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A lightning bolt streaks across the sky above a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A woman walks past a supermarket at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A farmer collects corn stalks in a field under a replica of the Eiffel Tower at the Tianducheng development in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, August 1, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>Workers stand in a balcony outside an apartment at Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A worker pushes a wheelbarrow at a construction site in Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>An aerial view of Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>A boy sits in front of a fountain at Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>Workers fix the bricks on the pathway at Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

<p>An aerial view of Tianducheng, a residential area on the outskirts of Hangzhou in east China?s Zhejiang Province, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Aly Song</p>

Friday, August 02, 2013

