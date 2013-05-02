Favelas in arms

A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho