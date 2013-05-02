Favelas in arms
A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an...more
A boy plays on the street of the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex as a policeman (back R) patrols in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. One of Brazil's main tourist destinations and a 2014 World Cup host city, Salvador suffers from an unprecedented wave of violence with an increase of over 250% in the murder rate, according to the Brazilian Center for Latin American Studies (CEBELA). REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police react while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police search youths for weapons and drugs while on patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A policeman patrols as a family crosses a street in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police patrol past the "rifle wall" pockmarked by bullets from many shootouts between drug gangs and police, in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A police officer watches live security cameras aimed at different points of the city where violence is common, at a command center in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A cross stands with a pistol painted on it as a threat to police in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police patrol in the Nordeste de Amaralina slum complex in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Police special forces train to operate against drug gangs in Salvador, Bahia State, March 28, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Brazilian drug gang members pose with weapons atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Firecracker, 22, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Pilintra, 26, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun and his medallion of St. George, in a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Poison, 18, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
A Brazilian drug gang member nicknamed Giant, 17, poses with a gun atop a hill overlooking a slum in Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, lies on the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more
The body of a person identified by the police as a transvestite named Rodrigo, is removed by police forensic workers from the street where he was shot in the Alto do Cabrito slum of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho more
Brazilian woman Ana Claudia, who witnessed her son Reinaldo being beaten and shot dead by drug traffickers, cries during an interview in the Fazendo Couto slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 11, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Residents observe the body of a person shot in the head in the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
Residents observe as police forensic workers remove the body of a person shot dead on the streets of the Sao Cristovao slum of Salvador, Bahia State, April 13, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
The body of a woman lies in public view after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
The body of a woman is picked up by police forensic workers after being shot in the face on the night of Good Friday, in the Ondina neighborhood of Salvador, Bahia State, March 30, 2013. REUTERS/Lunae Parracho
