Pictures | Fri Jan 27, 2017 | 6:50pm GMT

Fear in an Iraqi interrogation room

Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. The boy's fear was palpable as Iraqi soldiers brought him blindfolded before an intelligence officer in a house on the northern edge of Mosul. "How long were you with Daesh (Islamic State)?" colonel Amer al-Fatlawi asked the boy in front of him. "Twenty days, sir," replied the 17-year old submissively. The boy appeared harmless, but Fatlawi, the head of intelligence for the 16th division of the Iraqi army, suspected he may pose a latent threat after Islamic State's days of ruling over vast swathes of territory come to an end. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. "They have planted him as a sleeper cell," Fatlawi said when the boy was out of earshot. "He will be a secret informant for Daesh." Slight and wearing jeans, the boy said he was one of a group of some 150 men who gathered at a local mosque around one year ago and were taken to a training camp nearby. The daily routine involved waking at dawn for prayer, followed by breakfast, physical exercise, lessons in Islamic doctrine and how to use a kalashinkov. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants. After three weeks, the recruits were allowed to go home on break: "They told us to come back, but I didn't. I was scared," said the boy. Fatlawi was not convinced: "They all say they quit," he said, sceptically. "We will interrogate him and get information. If you know your enemy, he is easy to find." REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers shows a paper that was found with a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
Iraqi army soldiers detain a person suspected of belonging to Islamic State militants during a battle with Islamic State militants in Arabi neighborhood in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, January 27, 2017
