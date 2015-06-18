Fearing deportation
A Haitian woman and her baby sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and...more
A girl eats a cookie outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian woman peeks through a fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian...more
A Haitian woman sleeps on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo June 16, 2015. A deadline for enforcement of a new immigration law on Wednesday night is raising fears in...more
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in the so-called "regularization" program, in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Hundreds of thousands of Haitian migrants and Dominicans of Haitian descent faced the...more
Haitians show papers while clinging to the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police as they wait to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The new immigration law is raising fears in the Dominican Republic of mass deportations of...more
A Haitian woman sits on a sidewalk outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 17, 2015. Over the last century hundreds of thousands of Haitians have crossed into the more prosperous...more
Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights groups say the 2014 law could impact as many as 200,000 Dominican-born people of Haitian descent who lost their...more
Haitians sleep on the street outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo June 17, 2015. Dominican President Danilo Medina has said there will be no mass deportations. Government officials say Haitian...more
Haitians face police while waiting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. The Dominican army says 2,000 troops are ready to help coordinate the removal of people who fail to meet legal requirements to...more
Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights officials say it is unclear how many people who have registered will be accepted as citizens, or face removal. As many as...more
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Amnesty International said it was concerned many Dominican-born people with a legitimate right to stay could be removed because they...more
Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian woman holds a child while sitting outside the Ministry of Interior and Police waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians sit outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
A Haitian man peeks through the fence surrounding the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting along with others to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
Haitians stand outside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas
