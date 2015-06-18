Fearing deportation

Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights officials say it is unclear how many people who have registered will be accepted as citizens, or face removal. As many as...more

Haitians sit inside the Ministry of Interior and Police while waiting to register in Santo Domingo, June 16, 2015. Human rights officials say it is unclear how many people who have registered will be accepted as citizens, or face removal. As many as 53,000 people born in the Dominican Republic lack documents to make their cases, such as birth records. Of those, less than 9,000 have been able to register under the regularization program, according to Human Rights Watch. REUTERS/Ricardo Rojas

Close