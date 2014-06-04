Female celebrity power list
1: Oprah Winfrey is the most powerful female celebrity in the world right now, according to the latest ranking from Forbes. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
2: Beyonce. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
3: Actress Sofia Vergara. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
4: Vogue editor Anna Wintour. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
5: Ellen Degeneres. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
6: Angelina Jolie. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
7: Arianna Huffington. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
8: Shakira. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
9: Lady Gaga. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
10: Chinese actress Yao Chen. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
11: Gisele Bundchen. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
CFDA red carpet
The biggest names in fashion and entertainment celebrate the Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in New York.
Maleficent premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "Maleficent" in Los Angeles.
My real name is ...
What mom named these famous singers.
Kim and Kanye in Paris
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in Paris ahead of their Italian wedding.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.