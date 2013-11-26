Femicide in Central America
Police officers stand next to the covered-up dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Villanueva, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 5, 2013. The woman was shot in the chest by unknown assailants, according to local media. Central America...more
Police officers stand next to the covered-up dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Villanueva, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 5, 2013. The woman was shot in the chest by unknown assailants, according to local media. Central America encompasses some of the countries with the world's highest rates of femicide, defined as the murder of a woman for reasons connected with her gender. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman puts her hand over a child's eyes, while looking at the covered-up dead body of a woman in a sports field in the Zona 18 neighbourhood in Guatemala, City July 5, 2013. The young woman was shot dead by gang members, according to local media....more
A woman puts her hand over a child's eyes, while looking at the covered-up dead body of a woman in a sports field in the Zona 18 neighbourhood in Guatemala, City July 5, 2013. The young woman was shot dead by gang members, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Police officers stand near the dead body of a woman, which had been covered with a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 13, 2013. Police officers said the woman, who was approximately 20 years of...more
Police officers stand near the dead body of a woman, which had been covered with a metal sheet in a garbage dumping ground in Mixco, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 13, 2013. Police officers said the woman, who was approximately 20 years of age, showed signs that she had been of tortured and was killed elsewhere before being placed at the dumping ground, where her body was later discovered by villagers. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman kneels next to the covered-up dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Bocadelmonte, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 12, 2013. The woman was shot dead while standing outside a store in a low-income neighborhood. REUTERS/Jorge Dan...more
A woman kneels next to the covered-up dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Bocadelmonte, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 12, 2013. The woman was shot dead while standing outside a store in a low-income neighborhood. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
The hand of a dead woman is seen underneath a plastic sheet at a crime scene in Villalobos, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers, the woman, who was about 17 years old, was shot by a gang member of...more
The hand of a dead woman is seen underneath a plastic sheet at a crime scene in Villalobos, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, September 25, 2013. According to the police officers, the woman, who was about 17 years old, was shot by a gang member of the criminal group known as Mara 18. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Shoes belonging to Rosivel Elisabeth Grande lie on a street in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, July 2, 2013. Grande was killed by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an assembly plant in San Salvador. ...more
Shoes belonging to Rosivel Elisabeth Grande lie on a street in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, July 2, 2013. Grande was killed by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an assembly plant in San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A man pours a bucket of water to clean blood off the street at a crime scene in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, July 2, 2013. Rosivel Elisabeth Grande was killed there by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an...more
A man pours a bucket of water to clean blood off the street at a crime scene in Quezaltepeque, El Salvador, July 2, 2013. Rosivel Elisabeth Grande was killed there by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an assembly plant in San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A police officer holds a gun while another weapon lies on the floor during a crime investigation in Guatemala City, July 5, 2013. The two guns were found on a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was left in a sports field. REUTERS/Jorge...more
A police officer holds a gun while another weapon lies on the floor during a crime investigation in Guatemala City, July 5, 2013. The two guns were found on a man suspected of killing a woman whose body was left in a sports field. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Two women look at a crime scene as a police officer carries a police cordon to mark off an area in Boca del Monte, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 12, 2013. Noemi Garcia, 20, was shot dead by alleged members of the Mara 18 street gang,...more
Two women look at a crime scene as a police officer carries a police cordon to mark off an area in Boca del Monte, on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 12, 2013. Noemi Garcia, 20, was shot dead by alleged members of the Mara 18 street gang, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman gets pictures taken of her injuries by a medical examiner at the Prosecutor's office for crimes against women in Guatemala City, August 20, 2013. The woman presented charges against her partner and had pictures taken of the bruises and blows...more
A woman gets pictures taken of her injuries by a medical examiner at the Prosecutor's office for crimes against women in Guatemala City, August 20, 2013. The woman presented charges against her partner and had pictures taken of the bruises and blows she said her partner had inflicted upon her. A report produced by the Pan American Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that over a quarter of women surveyed in both Guatemala and El Salvador said they had experienced physical or sexual violence from a partner, among women aged 15-49 who had ever been married or lived with a boyfriend. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A woman puts a shoe on her daughter's foot, who is being held by her grandmother, as they sit in the prosecutor's office for crimes against women in Guatemala City, July 20, 2013. The woman gave a statement and had pictures taken of the bruises and...more
A woman puts a shoe on her daughter's foot, who is being held by her grandmother, as they sit in the prosecutor's office for crimes against women in Guatemala City, July 20, 2013. The woman gave a statement and had pictures taken of the bruises and blows she said her partner had inflicted upon her. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A handcuffed suspect is seen before entering a court that deals with gender-based crimes in Guatemala City July 3, 2013. The man was accused of being a member of a gang that kidnapped and raped 14 women between March and June 2012. REUTERS/Jorge...more
A handcuffed suspect is seen before entering a court that deals with gender-based crimes in Guatemala City July 3, 2013. The man was accused of being a member of a gang that kidnapped and raped 14 women between March and June 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A journalist (R) talks to a member of a gang, who is standing behind bars, at a court that deals with gender-based crimes in Guatemala City, July 3, 2013. The gang of 18 men were sentenced from 54 to 108 years for having kidnapped and raped 14 women...more
A journalist (R) talks to a member of a gang, who is standing behind bars, at a court that deals with gender-based crimes in Guatemala City, July 3, 2013. The gang of 18 men were sentenced from 54 to 108 years for having kidnapped and raped 14 women between March and June 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Ana Noelia Abrego, who was accused of being an accomplice of a gang of rapists and kidnappers, reacts while sitting in a court that deals with gender-oriented crimes in Guatemala City, July 3, 2013. The gang of 18 men were sentenced from 54 to 108...more
Ana Noelia Abrego, who was accused of being an accomplice of a gang of rapists and kidnappers, reacts while sitting in a court that deals with gender-oriented crimes in Guatemala City, July 3, 2013. The gang of 18 men were sentenced from 54 to 108 years for having kidnapped and raped 14 women between March and June 2012. Abrego was convicted of being an accomplice. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of a gang sit behind bars at a court that deals with gender-based crimes while listening to their sentence in Guatemala City, July 3, 2013. The gang of 18 men were sentenced from 54 to 108 years for having kidnapped and raped 14 women between...more
Members of a gang sit behind bars at a court that deals with gender-based crimes while listening to their sentence in Guatemala City, July 3, 2013. The gang of 18 men were sentenced from 54 to 108 years for having kidnapped and raped 14 women between March and June 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of a gang sit behind glass at a court that deals with gender-based crimes while listening to their sentence in Guatemala City July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Members of a gang sit behind glass at a court that deals with gender-based crimes while listening to their sentence in Guatemala City July 3, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Evelyn Hernandez Sanchez, 30, is pictured with her injuries in the facial surgery unit at the Rosales hospital in San Salvador July 4, 2013. Sanchez was hit in the face with the butt of a 9 mm gun by her husband. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Evelyn Hernandez Sanchez, 30, is pictured with her injuries in the facial surgery unit at the Rosales hospital in San Salvador July 4, 2013. Sanchez was hit in the face with the butt of a 9 mm gun by her husband. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Evelyn Hernandez Sanchez, 30, holds an X-ray of her skull at the facial surgery unit at the Rosales hospital in San Salvador, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Evelyn Hernandez Sanchez, 30, holds an X-ray of her skull at the facial surgery unit at the Rosales hospital in San Salvador, July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A doctor points to an X-ray of the lungs of Silvia Dinora Rivera at the Rosales hospital in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 14, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house....more
A doctor points to an X-ray of the lungs of Silvia Dinora Rivera at the Rosales hospital in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 14, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house. She later died in the hospital. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Silvia Dinora Rivera lies in the intensive care unit at the Rosales hospital in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 14, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house. She later...more
Silvia Dinora Rivera lies in the intensive care unit at the Rosales hospital in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 14, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house. She later died in the hospital. The sign on the door reads, "Reverse Insulation, keep the door closed". REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
Maria Victoria Grande (C) is comforted by friends after seeing the dead body of her daughter Rosivel Elisabeth Grande on a street in Quezaltepeque, July 2, 2013. Elisabeth was killed by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going...more
Maria Victoria Grande (C) is comforted by friends after seeing the dead body of her daughter Rosivel Elisabeth Grande on a street in Quezaltepeque, July 2, 2013. Elisabeth was killed by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an assembly plant in San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A family member holds a photograph of Rosivel Elisabeth Grande in Quezaltepeque, July 2, 2013. Grande was killed by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an assembly plant in San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises...more
A family member holds a photograph of Rosivel Elisabeth Grande in Quezaltepeque, July 2, 2013. Grande was killed by an unidentified man who shot her five times when she was going to work at an assembly plant in San Salvador. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A family member of a woman who was shot dead, wipes tears of from eye while standing near the crime scene in Bocadelmonte on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 12, 2013. The woman was shot dead while standing outside a store in a low-income...more
A family member of a woman who was shot dead, wipes tears of from eye while standing near the crime scene in Bocadelmonte on the outskirts of Guatemala City, July 12, 2013. The woman was shot dead while standing outside a store in a low-income neighborhood. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
People hug during the wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her...more
People hug during the wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. Rivera was 37 years old when her husband tied her to a chair, poured gasoline over her and set fire to the house. She later died in the hospital. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
People hug during the wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
People hug during the wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A street vendor sings a prayer during a wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
A street vendor sings a prayer during a wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where Rivera used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador, June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
People attend a wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where she used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
People attend a wake for Silvia Dinora Rivera in the market stall where she used to work with her mother, in La Libertad in San Salvador June 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
The covered-up body of a woman who was shot dead is seen in El Mercado La Terminal in Guatemala City October 16, 2013. According to emergency services in the area, the woman died from two shots to the head after being approached by an unknown man as...more
The covered-up body of a woman who was shot dead is seen in El Mercado La Terminal in Guatemala City October 16, 2013. According to emergency services in the area, the woman died from two shots to the head after being approached by an unknown man as she was walking in the market halls. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A dog walks past the covered-up dead body of a woman in the dangerous Nuevo Amanecer neighborhood in Guatemala City October 15, 2013. The woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A dog walks past the covered-up dead body of a woman in the dangerous Nuevo Amanecer neighborhood in Guatemala City October 15, 2013. The woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant, according to local media. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Women walk past the covered-up dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Villalobos, on the outskirts of Guatemala City September 25, 2013. According to the police officers, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by a gang member of...more
Women walk past the covered-up dead body of a woman at a crime scene in Villalobos, on the outskirts of Guatemala City September 25, 2013. According to the police officers, the woman who was about 17 years old was shot to death by a gang member of the criminal group known as Mara 18. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Police officers carry the dead body of a woman in El Limon, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 24, 2013. The dead bodies of sisters Maria Cristina, 58, and Maria Gloria Carbajal, 55, were found buried in a pit in the woods. According to the...more
Police officers carry the dead body of a woman in El Limon, on the outskirts of San Salvador July 24, 2013. The dead bodies of sisters Maria Cristina, 58, and Maria Gloria Carbajal, 55, were found buried in a pit in the woods. According to the police, the two sisters were killed by members of the Mara Salvatrucha street gang. REUTERS/Ulises Rodriguez
