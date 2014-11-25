Ferguson reacts to grand jury decision
Police officers look over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers and workers clear soot from the site where a police vehicle was set ablaze in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A man walks by the remains of a burned out cars at a car dealership in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014 following a night of rioting.
A man walks by the broken front window of a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A police officer looks over the site of a building that was burned in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Volunteers are drenched from a smoke alarm as they assist in clearing broken glass outside a burned and looted shop in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
A National Guard walks by a Humvee in Clayton, Missouri November 25, 2014 following a night of rioting in nearby Ferguson.
People clean up a business that was damaged in riots the previous night in Ferguson, Missouri November 25, 2014.
Police form a line in the street under a holiday sign after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protester stands in the street after being treated for tear gas exposure after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A resident, lying shirtless, keeps warm as another approaches the blazing skeleton of Juanita's Fashions R Boutique after it was burned to the ground in Ferguson, Missouri early morning November 25, 2014.
Protesters vandalize a car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A woman approaches the barricade to confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters run from a cloud of tear gas after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protestor falls on his knees and chant "hands up don't shoot" after learning the grand jury announcement that officer Darren Wilson will not face criminal charges, outside St. Louis County Courthouse in Clayton, Missouri November 24, 2014. ...more
Police walk past a burning police car on the street after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Missouri State Troopers in riot gear stand in formation outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A protester confronts a police officer after a grand jury returned no indictment in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
The interior of a vandalized police car is shown in Ferguson, Missouri, after a grand jury returned no indictment November 24, 2014.
A protester stands with his hands on his head as a cloud of tear gas approaches after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters listen to the grand jury announcement in the shooting of Michael Brown outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A man enters a burning Walgreens drug store after a grand jury returned no indictment in the shooting of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
A man wearing a mask photographs a police helicopter overhead as he stands at a makeshift memorial, at the site where Michael Brown was shot and killed, in Ferguson, Missouri November 24, 2014.
Protesters raise a flag as they confront the police outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
St. Louis County Prosecutor Bob McCulloch announces the grand jury's decision not to indict Ferguson police officer Darren Wilson at the Buzz Westfall Justice Center in Clayton, November 24, 2014.
A man holds a sign outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters stand atop a car outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters pray outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
A member of the National Guard stands along a parked military vehicle in the back of a shopping center in Ferguson, November 24, 2014.
Protesters hold hands in prayer outside the Ferguson Police Department in Ferguson, Missouri, November 24, 2014.
