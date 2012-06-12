Ferragamo at the Louvre
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A model presents a creation from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Models present creations from Salvatore Ferragamo Cruise 2013 show at the Louvre museum in Paris June 12, 2012. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
Next Slideshows
Celebrity style: Julianne Hough
The fashion of style of actress, singer and dancer Julianne Hough.
Tony Awards
Highlights from Broadway's big night.
Farewell to Robin Gibb
Fans lined the streets to pay respects to the Bee Gees singer whose soundtrack to Saturday Night Fever in 1977 earned the trio the honour of having the...
Chris Brown "Today"
Singer Chris Brown performs on NBC's 'Today' show in New York.
MORE IN PICTURES
Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel
Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul�s Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.
Six years after Fukushima
On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.
Britain's next top dog
Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.
South Korean president impeached
South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Hungary's 'border hunters' target migrants
Hungary's new "border hunter" force aims to help police and army units keep out migrants, part of a security clampdown that has raised human rights concerns.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias tighten the chokehold on Islamic State's base in Raqqa after cutting the last main road out of the city.