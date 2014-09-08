Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Sep 8, 2014 | 6:35pm BST

Festival for Ganesh

Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
1 / 16
A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee cries as others prepare to immerse an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the banks of the river Yamuna in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
2 / 16
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee dries her sari after taking a dip in the waters of the river Yamuna after taking part in an immersion of an idol of Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in New Delhi September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
Close
3 / 16
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. ...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade
Close
4 / 16
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 16
Fishermen carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Fishermen carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, September 08, 2014
Fishermen carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
6 / 16
A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee daubed in colored powder prays as she takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 16
Devotees transport idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Devotees transport idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees transport idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, as it rains in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
8 / 16
A boy carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma

A boy carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
A boy carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, after it was immersed in a pond during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival at Ajmer in the desert Indian state of Rajasthan September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Himanshu Sharma
Close
9 / 16
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
10 / 16
Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu

Monday, September 08, 2014
Fishermen lower an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for its immersion into the Bay of Bengal during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Babu
Close
11 / 16
Devotees carry statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees carry statues of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 16
A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee shouts religious slogans as he and other devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Sabarmati river on the last day of the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
13 / 16
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September...more

Monday, September 08, 2014
A devotee carries an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on a makeshift raft into the Sabarmati river for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 7, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Close
14 / 16
Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, September 08, 2014
Devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
15 / 16
A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, September 08, 2014
A rainbow is seen as devotees carry a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, to be immersed into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 2, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
An independent Scotland?

An independent Scotland?

Next Slideshows

An independent Scotland?

An independent Scotland?

A recent poll put the campaign for an independent Scotland in the lead for the first time.

08 Sep 2014
Soviet departure: 20 years later

Soviet departure: 20 years later

Twenty years ago the last Soviet soldier left Germany.

05 Sep 2014
Fast-food on strike

Fast-food on strike

Fast-food workers staged protests in some 150 cities in a fight for higher pay.

04 Sep 2014
Love in Iraq

Love in Iraq

A Sh'ite man marries his Sunni Muslim bride in Baghdad after the couple fled the violence in their home town of Mosul.

03 Sep 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures