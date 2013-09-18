Festival for Ganesh
Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Devotee gather on the banks of the river Yamuna to take part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
A devotee daubed in colored powder takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A devotee daubed in colored powder takes part in the immersion of the idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees pull an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees splash water on an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, as it is carried for immersion into the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Devotees dressed as different Hindu gods and goddesses take part in a procession before the immersion of the idols of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the waters of the Hussain Sagar lake on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A devotee immerses an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, in the Sabarmati river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Devotees carry an idol of Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during a procession through the streets before immersing it in the waters of the Arabian Sea on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 18, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A man holds the hand of an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony in the Hussain Sagar lake during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A woman sits in a cot beside an image of Hindu god Krishna as she watches other devotees carry an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, for immersion in the Yamuna river during the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in the old quarters of Delhi September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Hindu devotees submerge a murti during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Hindu devotees submerge a murti during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Hindu devotees carry a murti of Lord Ganesha to be submerged in water during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
Hindu devotees carry a murti of Lord Ganesha to be submerged in water during the Ganesh Utsav festival at Chagville beach in Chaguaramas September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Andrea De Silva
A boy wears the head of an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A boy wears the head of an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, during idol immersion ceremony of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees carry an idol of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Bay of Bengal for its immersion during the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival, in the southern Indian city of Chennai September 15, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Devotees immerse an idol of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh into the Ganges river during the 10-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Kolkata September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A devotee carries a statue of the Hindu god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, into the Arabian Sea on the fifth day of the ten-day-long Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
