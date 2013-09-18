Festival for Ganesh

Devotees dance as idols of the Hindu elephant god Ganesh, the deity of prosperity, are being immersed in the waters of the Yamuna river on the last day of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in New Delhi September 18, 2013. During the festival, Ganesh idols are taken through the streets in a procession accompanied by dancing and singing and later immersed in a river or the sea symbolizing a ritual seeing-off of his journey towards his abode, taking away with him the misfortunes of all mankind. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood