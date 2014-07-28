Edition:
Festival of Eid

Indonesian Muslims attend Eid al-Fitr prayers on the beach at Parangkusumo beach, near Yogyakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo

Monday, July 28, 2014
Children ride on a swing during Eid al-Fitr in the port city of Sidon, southern Lebanon July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho

Monday, July 28, 2014
A boy watches a remote-controlled camera fly above during a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, July 28, 2014
A man performs a traditional dance in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, July 28, 2014
Muslims sit on a small boat as row in between traditional Indonesian ships on their way to attend prayers on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, July 28, 2014
Free food is prepared for distribution to people who have gathered for a morning prayer session on Eid al-Fitr as they mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Thailand's southern Yala province July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Surapan Boonthanom

Monday, July 28, 2014
A man carries balloons for sale before a prayer session on Eid al-Fitr at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Monday, July 28, 2014
A girl plays on a whirl during Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 28, 2014. The Eid al-Fitr festival marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, July 28, 2014
A man kisses his son as their family waits for morning prayers to begin, during the celebration of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, inside a parked car at a public park in Manila July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Monday, July 28, 2014
Children play in celebration after attending Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Feisal Omar

Monday, July 28, 2014
Muslim women ask each other for forgiveness after a prayer session on Eid-al-Fitr, which marks the end of the Muslim holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Kuala Lumpur July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Monday, July 28, 2014
A Palestinian woman and a girl carry flowers to a family grave on Eid al-Fitr at a cemetery in Gaza City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Monday, July 28, 2014
An Afghan man prays after the morning prayers on Eid-al-Fitr outside the Shah-e Doh Shamshira mosque in Kabul July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, July 28, 2014
Sunni worshipers exchange greetings after Eid al-Fitr prayers to mark the end of the fasting month of Ramadan at a Sunni mosque in Baghdad July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad

Monday, July 28, 2014
Muslims pray during Eid al-Fitr at a mosque in Palmeraie, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon

Monday, July 28, 2014
Palestinian refugees perform Eid al-Fitr prayers at Al-Baqaa Palestinian refugee camp, near Amman July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Monday, July 28, 2014
An overcrowded passenger boat navigates through Buriganga River as people watch from a bridge in Dhaka July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Biraj

Monday, July 28, 2014
Afghan men make special sweets at a traditional factory during the holy Muslim fasting month of Ramadan in preparation for Eid al-Fitr in Kabul July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Monday, July 28, 2014
A woman carrying her baby shops at a Hari Raya bazaar ahead of Eid al-Fitr in Singapore, July 24, 2014. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, July 28, 2014
Dolma, a traditional dish of stuffed vegetables, and other food are laid out on a table at Mevlida Mrgic's home in the central Bosnian town of Zenica, July 13, 2014. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Monday, July 28, 2014
