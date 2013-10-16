Festival of Eid
A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy sells a pair of goats at a livestock market on the eve of the Eid al-Adha festival in the old quarters of Delhi, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee
A boy sits in a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Campion Wong
A boy sits in a mosque during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Kunming, Yunnan province, China, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Campion Wong
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa more
A Muslim pilgrim has his head shaved after casting pebbles at a pillar that symbolizes Satan during the annual haj pilgrimage, on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Mina, near the holy city of Mecca, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up his weapon and rides a horse as people on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Free Syrian Army fighter holds up his weapon and rides a horse as people on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A butcher cleans a slaughtered sacrificial bull on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A butcher cleans a slaughtered sacrificial bull on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near Sanaa, Yemen, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cow balloon is pictured in the sky as women and children attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
A cow balloon is pictured in the sky as women and children attend an Eid al-Adha mass prayer at Parangkusumo beach in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Children play on a boat-shaped swing on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Children play on a boat-shaped swing on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Sheep are slaughtered on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
Sheep are slaughtered on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Raqqa, eastern Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Nour Fourat
A girl prays during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A girl prays during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Ivory Coast, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A butcher is seen before slaughtering a cow on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A butcher is seen before slaughtering a cow on the first day of the Eid al-Adha festival in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A girl and a boy walk on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near the Saudi city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A girl and a boy walk on the first day of the Eid al-Adha feast near the Saudi city of Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Al Hwaity
A butcher holds the head of a cow after slaughtering it during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A butcher holds the head of a cow after slaughtering it during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
A child attends a prayer during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Nigeria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A child attends a prayer during Eid el-Kebir at a mosque in Koumassi, in the Ivorian capital Abidjan, Nigeria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
Afghan boys play with toy guns on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/ Parwiz
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A boy holds a fish in a bag after buying it on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the Duma neighbourhood in Damascus, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh
A butcher carries the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A butcher carries the severed head of a sacrificial sheep during the religious holiday Kurban Bayram, also known as Eid al-Adha, in Baku, Azerbaijan, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili
A Palestinian girl sits next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Jenin, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
A Palestinian girl sits next to graves at a cemetery in the West Bank city of Jenin, on the first day of Eid-al-Adha, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman
Cattle traders wait for customers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Cattle traders wait for customers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Cows are slaughtered by butchers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
Cows are slaughtered by butchers on the first day of Eid al-Adha at a livestock market in Mogadishu, Somalia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Ismail Taxta
People gather around a man holding a sword during a traditional performance on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the besieged area of Homs, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
People gather around a man holding a sword during a traditional performance on the first day of Eid al-Adha in the besieged area of Homs, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Yazan Homsy
Men stand on the remains of a slaughtered sacrificial cow during Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Men stand on the remains of a slaughtered sacrificial cow during Eid al-Adha in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Dwi Oblo
Men exchange greetings after Eid Al-Adha prayer in the old mosque of the village of Racak, southwest of capital Pristina, Kosovo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Men exchange greetings after Eid Al-Adha prayer in the old mosque of the village of Racak, southwest of capital Pristina, Kosovo, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Hazir Reka
Children play a game of table football on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
Children play a game of table football on the first day of Eid al-Adha in Aleppo, Syria, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Molhem Barakat
A Filipino Muslim collects donations during Eid Al-Adha celebration in Manila's Luneta park, Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A Filipino Muslim collects donations during Eid Al-Adha celebration in Manila's Luneta park, Philippines, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
Butchers slaughter a cow during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Butchers slaughter a cow during Eid al-Adha celebrations in Toukh, El-Kalubia governorate, Egypt, October 15, 2013. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh
Next Slideshows
Stateless in the Dominican
A court ruling retroactively denies Dominican nationality to anyone born after 1929 who does not have at least one parent of Dominican blood.
Journey to Mecca
Images from the annual haj pilgrimage.
Festival of Light
Landmarks and tourist spots are illuminated in Berlin for the Festival of Light.
Extreme vegetarian festival
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Devotees celebrate an annual vegetarian festival in Thailand with face piercings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Blizzard blankets the Northeast
A blizzard swept through the heavily populated northeastern U.S., grounding flights, canceling classes and pummeling those who ventured out onto snow-bound streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Rise of Europe's far right
Who's who of far-right politics in Europe as parties ride a wave of success on anti-immigration, nationalist and eurosceptic policies.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Impoverished Greek parents leave kids in group homes
In Greece's grinding economic crisis, a home for abused children is now taking in those whose parents are struggling to feed them.
The last of the Goodyear blimps
Workers decommission the Spirit of Innovation, the last of Goodyear's GZ-20 model blimps.
Lifeguard tower turned luxury suite
As part of an effort to market Israel as a winter tourist destination for Europeans, the city of Tel Aviv and Israel's tourism ministry have teamed up with a local hotel chain to temporarily transform a wooden lifeguard tower into a luxury two-story suite, with hot tub, room service and very unobstructed ocean views.
Ski and snowboard world championships
Highlights from the Snowboarding and Freestyle Skiing World Championships.
Dutch firebrand politician Geert Wilders
The anti-Islam, anti-EU nationalist leader Wilders is running neck and neck with the conservative prime minister ahead of the Netherlands' parliamentary election on March 15.