Festival of Eid

Muslim faithfuls take a selfie photograph after attending in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi...more

Muslim faithfuls take a selfie photograph after attending in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Close