Fri Jul 17, 2015

Festival of Eid

Muslims make their way to attend Eid-al Fitr prayers marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the sand dunes at Parangkusumo, near Yogyakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Andreas Fitri Atmoko/Antara Foto

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Displaced Muslims living near the active volcano Mount Sinabung take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer near the volcano at Ndokum Siroga village in Karo, North Sumatra Indonesia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children play during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims perform prayers for Eid-al Fitr to mark the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in Amman, Jordan, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslim children play on monkey bars after their morning prayer at a park in a slum area in Tondo, metro Manila July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
People pray in the Merkez Buyuk Cami mosque during Eid al-Fitr to mark the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, in Dortmund, Germany, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Thai Muslim women take a selfie after they attend a mass prayer during Eid al-Fitr celebrations at a mosque in Bangkok, Thailand, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
An man plays on swing near a cemetery during Eid al-Fitr in the old Islamic area of Cairo, Egypt, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Palestinian girl wears a mask as children enjoy a ride on a ferris wheels on the first day of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the east of Gaza City, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims from a nearby neighborhood arrive by boat to attend Eid al-Fitr prayers at Sunda Kelapa port in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims attend the morning prayers of Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Moscow, Russia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Filipino Muslim girl plays at the Blue Mosque during the Eid al-Fitr holiday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan in Taguig, Metro Manila in the Philippines July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Erik De Castro

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslims take part in an Eid al-Fitr prayer on the street in Jakarta, Indonesia July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A Palestinian girl looks at toy displayed in a market ahead of the Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of Ramadan, in the central Gaza Strip July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Members from the Indonesian Muslim group An-Nadzir take part in a prayer for Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of fasting month of Ramadan, in Gowa, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Yusuf Ahmad

Reuters / Thursday, July 16, 2015
Men make traditional sweets ahead of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, July 13, 2015. REUTERS/Parwiz

Reuters / Monday, July 13, 2015
Afghan youth enjoy a 3D simulator ride at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslim faithful take part in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Boys buy ice cream from a street vendor on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in a rebel-held area of Aleppo, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
A man sits amidst graves as people visit a cemetery, on the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in the Douma neighborhood of Damascus, Syria July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Afghan youths ride on bumper cars at City Park, during the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, in Kabul, Afghanistan July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Muslim faithfuls take a selfie photograph after attending in morning prayers to celebrate the first day of the Muslim holiday of Eid-al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Eastleigh High School in Eastleigh, a suburb in Nairobi predominantly inhabited by Somali immigrants within Kenya's capital Nairobi, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Boniface Mwangi

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children buy toys during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
Syrian refugee children play with toy guns during the first day of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, at the Al-Zaatari refugee camp in Mafraq, Jordan, near the border with Syria, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/ Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, July 17, 2015
