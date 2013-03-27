Festival of Holi
A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A boy smeared with colours reacts as another boy pours water on him during Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Chennai March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Foreign tourists daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
Foreign tourists daubed in colours dance as they celebrate Holi in the northeastern Indian city of Guwahati March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Utpal Baruah
A girl is drenched with coloured water as part of Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A girl is drenched with coloured water as part of Holi celebrations in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Krishnendu Halder
A man sits on his motorcycle with his friend as he prepares to head home after Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A man sits on his motorcycle with his friend as he prepares to head home after Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of girls play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of girls play with coloured powder during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The feet of a man covered in red coloured powder are pictured during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The feet of a man covered in red coloured powder are pictured during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 27, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Boys spray colored foam during Holi celebrations at a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People pray outside the Bankey Bihari temple during Holi celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A boy flings colored water on a group of men as they leave the Bankey Bihari temple after celebrating Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
People raise their hands amid a cloud of colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Two Hindu devotees pose for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. . REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees gather during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A woman with her hand stained by colored water poses for a picture during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees stand amid a cloud of red colored powder during Holi celebrations at the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy sprays colored foam during Holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A schoolgirl reacts after being smeared with color during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Boys with colored faces celebrate holi, the Festival of Colours, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
A schoolboy reacts after colored powder was thrown on him by an another schoolboy during celebrations of Holi, also known as the festival of colors, outside their school in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
People throw colored powder as they celebrate holi, the Festival of Colors, in Kathmandu March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A student of Rabindra Bharati University reacts as her fellow students apply colored powder to her face during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours in Kolkata March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Widows throw flowers into the air during a holi celebration at the Meera Sahavagini ashram in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A boy plays with a water pistol during holi celebrations in a lane near the Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 25, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People raise their hands to receive colored holy water from a priest during celebrations for Holi, also known as the festival of colours, in Jammu March 24, 2013. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People throw coloured powder as they celebrate "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man sits with his face covered with colours during celebrations to mark the "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
The coloured feet of a Hindu devotee are pictured outside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Nandgaon in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Men with their faces covered with coloured powder clean their eyes at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People dance as others spray coloured water on them at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man covered with coloured water dances at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People covered with coloured powder dance at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at Nandgaon village in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, March 22, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A hindu devotee stands in a beam of sunlight amid a cloud of coloured powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees drag each other to the ground covered in coloured powder and water at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A group of women beat a man holding a shield over his head with sticks during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees throw colored powder at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee sits with his face daubed in colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Hindu devotees throw colored water at each other at a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
A Hindu devotee looks on in a cloud of colored powder inside a temple during "Lathmar Holi" at the village of Barsana in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh March 21, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Next Slideshows
Ride 'em Gauchos
"Gauchos" from Uruguay, Argentina and Brazil compete for the Best Rider Award during Criolla Week.
Native Indians fight eviction
A native Indian community who have been living in the abandoned Brazilian Indian Museum since 2006, have been summoned to leave the museum.
Diving in sewer filth
A Mexican sewer diver clears blockages and repairs the city’s drainage system about 4 times every month, and has found dead humans, horses, weapons and car...
Rites of Spring
A look at all the ways people are celebrating the coming of Spring.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."