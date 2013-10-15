Festival of Light
People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20....more
People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz
Next Slideshows
Extreme vegetarian festival
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Devotees celebrate an annual vegetarian festival in Thailand with face piercings.
Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk
A day with the first Tibetan Buddhist Monk of Mexican nationality.
Counting elephants
Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.
Painting with tears
An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...
MORE IN PICTURES
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.