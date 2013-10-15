Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Oct 15, 2013 | 3:10pm BST

Festival of Light

<p>People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20....more

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People take pictures of an illumination next to the Berlin cathedral (not pictured) during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. Several landmarks and touristic spots will be illuminated in the German capital from October 9 to 20. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
1 / 12
<p>The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
2 / 12
<p>The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The illuminated Potsdamer square is pictured during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
3 / 12
<p>The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The television tower is pictured next to the Berlin cathedral during the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 14, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
4 / 12
<p>The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The Charlottenburg castle is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
5 / 12
<p>The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The Berlin Victory Column is illuminated during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
6 / 12
<p>People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
7 / 12
<p>People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg gate during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
8 / 12
<p>A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

A light installation is seen on the facade of a hotel during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
9 / 12
<p>People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People look at a light installation at the Berlin Cathedral during the opening day of the "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
10 / 12
<p>The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

The Quadriga sculpture is pictured during a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate at a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
11 / 12
<p>People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz</p>

People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Tuesday, October 15, 2013

People look at a light installation at the Brandenburg Gate during a light rehearsal for the upcoming "Festival of Light" show in Berlin October 8, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

Next Slideshows

Extreme vegetarian festival

Extreme vegetarian festival

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Devotees celebrate an annual vegetarian festival in Thailand with face piercings.

12 Oct 2013
Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

Tibetan (Mexican) Buddhist Monk

A day with the first Tibetan Buddhist Monk of Mexican nationality.

11 Oct 2013
Counting elephants

Counting elephants

Kenyan and Tanzanian governments conduct a joint aerial count of elephants and other large mammals in east Africa.

11 Oct 2013
Painting with tears

Painting with tears

An artist in Argentina paints using a unique technique that consists of taking in the paint through his nose and squirting it out through his eyes onto a...

11 Oct 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Drones in the sky

Drones in the sky

The varied roles of drones.

Persian New Year

Persian New Year

Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.

Welcoming spring

Welcoming spring

Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.

Banksy hotel opens to guests

Banksy hotel opens to guests

The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Mourning Martin McGuinness

Mourning Martin McGuinness

The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures