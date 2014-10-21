Potters color earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them...more

Potters color earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 23. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

