Wed Oct 22, 2014

Festival of lights

A widow, who has been abandoned by her family, ululates past a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, October 22, 2014
Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, walk past monkeys as they leave to offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, and other Hindu devotees gather before offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A widow, who was abandoned by her family, holds an earthen oil lamp while offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A man installs a light next to a Sadhu or a Hindu holyman watching widows, who have been abandoned by their families, offering prayers as part of Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. . REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, hold earthen oil lamps as they offer prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A woman tries a gold ring at a jewellery showroom on the occasion of Dhanteras, a Hindu festival associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, at a market in Mumbai October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Potters color earthen lamps at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Amritsar October 15, 2014. Earthen lamps are sold in large numbers during Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, as people use them to decorate their homes. The Diwali festival will be observed this year on October 23. REUTERS/Munish Sharma

A street vendor spreads vermilion powder used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A woman shops for flower garlands ahead of Diwali celebrations in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A poster of the Goddess of Wealth Laxmi which is used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, is displayed for sale in Kathmandu October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Traditional Nepalese hats which are necessary during rituals for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, are displayed for sale along a street in Kathmandu October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of colored powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Women buy artificial jewellery at an open air market ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali, in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 19, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A street vendor sells garlands that are used for worship during the Tihar festival, also called Diwali, in Kathmandu October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

A potter carries a basket filled with clay money boxes at a workshop ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in New Delhi October 16, 2014. REUTERS/Anindito Mukherjee

A vendor speaks to a customer at his roadside lantern stall at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A potter makes earthen lamps at his workshop before the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

