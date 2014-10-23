Edition:
Festival of lights

A Border Security Force soldier lights sparklers on the eve of Diwali, near the border with Bangladesh on the outskirts of Agartala, capital of India's northeastern state of Tripura October 22, 2014. . REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

A man lights firecrackers as children dance on them while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

People light lamps and arrange them into a formation on the eve of Diwali in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Widows, who have been abandoned by their families, light sparklers after offering prayers on the banks of the river Yamuna as part of Diwali celebrations organized by non-governmental organization Sulabh International in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

A family lights firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Customers shop for lanterns at a roadside Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

Hindu devotees light candles at Kali Bari temple as a part of Diwali celebration in Agartala, capital of northeastern state of Tripura, October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Jayanta Dey

Hindu priests put the finishing touches to a rangoli, or mural made out of colored powders, at a temple ahead of Diwali festival celebrations in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Amit Dave

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

A vendor speaks to a customer at his roadside lantern stall at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A Hindu woman places an earthen oil lamp in the waters of the river Yamuna as she offer prayers as part of Diwali celebrations in Vrindavan, in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh October 21, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Girls light firecrackers while celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai October 23, 2014. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Children play at a temple during Diwali or Deepavali celebrations at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

