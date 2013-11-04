Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Nov 4, 2013 | 7:35pm GMT

Festival of lights

<p>People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

People decorate their houses with lanterns and lights as they celebrate the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
1 / 25
<p>A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A girl runs with a firecracker, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
2 / 25
<p>A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A stockbroker cheers as his family watches during the Diwali special trading session celebrating the annual Hindu festival of lights at the Bombay Stock Exchange in Mumbai, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
3 / 25
<p>A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Monday, November 04, 2013

A member of Pakistani Hindu community squats near a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
4 / 25
<p>Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

Tamil devotees touch oil lamps while praying during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
5 / 25
<p>A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

A devotee offers prayers to a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
6 / 25
<p>Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

Newari youths play traditional drums during the Newari New Year parade that falls during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
7 / 25
<p>A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A woman lights firecrackers as others cheer, celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 25
<p>Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

Newari girls in traditional attire pose outside a temple during the Newari New Year parade held during the Tihar festival also called Diwali in Kathmandu November 4, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
9 / 25
<p>A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
10 / 25
<p>A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su</p>

A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, November 04, 2013

A temple priest adjusts the shield on a Goddess Durga statue at Veeramakaliamman Hindu temple in Singapore October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Close
11 / 25
<p>A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed</p>

A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Monday, November 04, 2013

A member from the Pakistani Hindu community Rasheeda, 32, creates a "rangoli," traditional patterns made from coloured powders, during Diwali celebrations at the Shree Swami Narayan Temple in Karachi, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Insiya Syed

Close
12 / 25
<p>Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Monday, November 04, 2013

Women chat as they walk the golden mile during Diwali celebrations in Leicester, November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Close
13 / 25
<p>A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A man lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
14 / 25
<p>A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar</p>

A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Monday, November 04, 2013

A boy crawls under a cow during a religious ceremony in Kathmandu November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar

Close
15 / 25
<p>People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Monday, November 04, 2013

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
16 / 25
<p>Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

Tamil devotees pray during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
17 / 25
<p>A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
18 / 25
<p>Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

Customers stand under lanterns for sale as they look at them at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
19 / 25
<p>A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Hindu priest prepares an oil lamp to bless Tamil devotees during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
20 / 25
<p>A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A girl lights firecrackers celebrating the Hindu festival of Diwali, the annual festival of lights, in Mumbai November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
21 / 25
<p>A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Hindu priest (R) watches as a Tamil devotee prays during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
22 / 25
<p>A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte</p>

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Monday, November 04, 2013

A Tamil devotee lights oil lamps during a religious ceremony to celebrate Diwali at Ponnambalavaneshwaram Hindu temple in Colombo, November 2, 2013. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte

Close
23 / 25
<p>Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Monday, November 04, 2013

Hindu women arrange oil lamps and flowers around a "Rangoli", a traditional pattern made from coloured powders, during the celebrations ahead of the Hindu festival of Diwali in the western Indian city of Ahmedabad November 1, 2013. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 25
<p>A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Monday, November 04, 2013

A vendor hangs a lantern for sale at a Diwali market in Mumbai October 31, 2013. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Next Slideshows

France's boy bullfighters

France's boy bullfighters

Brothers Solal and Nino are already training to be matadors.

04 Nov 2013
Shooting at LAX

Shooting at LAX

The scene at Los Angeles International airport following a shooting.

02 Nov 2013
Transgender beauty pageant

Transgender beauty pageant

Contestants, all of them born male, compete for Miss International Queen.

01 Nov 2013
Halloween around the world

Halloween around the world

Halloween costumes and celebrations around the world.

01 Nov 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring

A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Mourning for London

Mourning for London

The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Peru reels from rainy season floods

Peru reels from rainy season floods

More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness

Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures