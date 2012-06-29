Festival of mud
A boy enjoys lying down on mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. Farmers in Nepal celebrate the festival to mark the commencement of rice crop planting in paddy fields. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tourists run toward the finishing line during a mud race while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A participant falls as he reaches the finishing line during a mud race while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist dances as she celebrates Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants sing and dance as they celebrate Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist plays with mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A Nepalese woman kisses a tourist while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman covers herself with a rain cover made from bamboos while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A woman participates in the Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A man removes mud from his eyes while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Tourists play on the mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist ties a head band made from flowers while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist ties a head band made from flowers on her friend while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist dances as she celebrates Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
Participants splash mud as they celebrate Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A girl holds a fish that she caught in muddy water while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
The hand of a woman is pictured as she plants paddy saplings during the Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy enjoys lying down in mud while celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A boy enjoys the waterfall as he cleans himself after celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A tourist cleans herself at a waterfall after celebrating Asar Pandhra festival in Pokhara valley, west of Nepal's capital Kathmandu June 29, 2012. REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar (
