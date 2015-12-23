Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Dec 23, 2015 | 9:15pm GMT

Field of dreams in Cuba

Children from the Marianao baseball team warm up before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. Major League Baseball is asking the U.S. government for special permission to sign players in Cuba, handing the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama the opportunity to try some baseball diplomacy while dealing a setback to human traffickers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team warm up before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. Major League Baseball is asking the U.S. government for special permission to sign players in Cuba, handing the administration of U.S. President Barack...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team warm up before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. Major League Baseball is asking the U.S. government for special permission to sign players in Cuba, handing the administration of U.S. President Barack Obama the opportunity to try some baseball diplomacy while dealing a setback to human traffickers. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
1 / 20
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. The U.S. trade embargo generally bars MLB from any agreement directing money to the Cuban government, but the White House says baseball is one area where it can advance U.S. goals and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authority to allow a deal. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. The U.S. trade embargo generally bars MLB from any agreement directing money to the Cuban government, but the White House says baseball is one area where it can advance U.S....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. The U.S. trade embargo generally bars MLB from any agreement directing money to the Cuban government, but the White House says baseball is one area where it can advance U.S. goals and the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has authority to allow a deal. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
2 / 20
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. MLB and Cuba are closer than at any time since the 1959 revolution, as evidenced by a goodwill tour last week in which big leaguers, including Cuban defectors, gave clinics to Cuban youth. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. MLB and Cuba are closer than at any time since the 1959 revolution, as evidenced by a goodwill...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. MLB and Cuba are closer than at any time since the 1959 revolution, as evidenced by a goodwill tour last week in which big leaguers, including Cuban defectors, gave clinics to Cuban youth. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
3 / 20
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of charting a new course in our relations with Cuba and further engaging and empowering the Cuban people," a senior administration official told Reuters. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. "Indeed, baseball has a unique cultural significance to both the United States and Cuba. It is therefore an area where we can further our goals of charting a new course in our relations with Cuba and further engaging and empowering the Cuban people," a senior administration official told Reuters. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
4 / 20
People react as they watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. Since Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro broke with Cold War history and announced detente a year ago, Obama has asked Congress to repeal the embargo, but the Republican majority has resisted. Instead the administration has used other means to promote exchanges. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People react as they watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. Since Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro broke with Cold War history and announced detente a year ago, Obama has asked Congress to repeal the embargo, but the Republican...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
People react as they watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. Since Obama and Cuban President Raul Castro broke with Cold War history and announced detente a year ago, Obama has asked Congress to repeal the embargo, but the Republican majority has resisted. Instead the administration has used other means to promote exchanges. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
5 / 20
A soft drinks vendor displays his jewelry during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. If MLB were able to sign players in Cuba, where baseball is the most popular sport, it could end a wave of defections in which Cuban ballplayers put themselves in the hands of human traffickers and risk their lives on illegal journeys at sea. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A soft drinks vendor displays his jewelry during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. If MLB were able to sign players in Cuba, where baseball is the most popular sport, it could end a wave of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A soft drinks vendor displays his jewelry during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. If MLB were able to sign players in Cuba, where baseball is the most popular sport, it could end a wave of defections in which Cuban ballplayers put themselves in the hands of human traffickers and risk their lives on illegal journeys at sea. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
6 / 20
Gear of Cuba's Ciego de Avila baseball team is seen before a game against the U.S. Penn State team at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 25, 2015. Some 130 ballplayers have defected this past year, according to Cuban journalists. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Gear of Cuba's Ciego de Avila baseball team is seen before a game against the U.S. Penn State team at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 25, 2015. Some 130 ballplayers have defected this past year, according to Cuban journalists....more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Gear of Cuba's Ciego de Avila baseball team is seen before a game against the U.S. Penn State team at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 25, 2015. Some 130 ballplayers have defected this past year, according to Cuban journalists. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
7 / 20
Players of the Cerro baseball team sing the national anthem before a game in Havana, December 19, 2015. But the best players on the island remain off limits, and the Cuban government stops them from leaving without permission, leading those with big-league dreams to turn to smugglers. In some cases, organized crime rackets force players to sign over huge cuts of future earnings, threatening players and their families. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the Cerro baseball team sing the national anthem before a game in Havana, December 19, 2015. But the best players on the island remain off limits, and the Cuban government stops them from leaving without permission, leading those with...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Players of the Cerro baseball team sing the national anthem before a game in Havana, December 19, 2015. But the best players on the island remain off limits, and the Cuban government stops them from leaving without permission, leading those with big-league dreams to turn to smugglers. In some cases, organized crime rackets force players to sign over huge cuts of future earnings, threatening players and their families. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
8 / 20
A cat walks underneath the bleachers as people watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. When Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which threatened to chop off his arm if it failed to receive a promised $250,000 fee. While Puig signed a $42 million contract, others are abandoned in foreign countries, never to hit paydirt. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

A cat walks underneath the bleachers as people watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. When Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which...more

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
A cat walks underneath the bleachers as people watch a baseball game in Havana, December 19, 2015. When Yasiel Puig of the Los Angeles Dodgers left Cuba in 2012, he soon found himself entangled with Mexico's notorious Zetas crime organization, which threatened to chop off his arm if it failed to receive a promised $250,000 fee. While Puig signed a $42 million contract, others are abandoned in foreign countries, never to hit paydirt. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
9 / 20
People watch a friendly match between the La Habana juvenile baseball team and the Matanzas team in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People watch a friendly match between the La Habana juvenile baseball team and the Matanzas team in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
People watch a friendly match between the La Habana juvenile baseball team and the Matanzas team in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
10 / 20
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team attend a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
11 / 20
People watch a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People watch a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
People watch a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
12 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team buy sweets before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team buy sweets before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team buy sweets before a match in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
13 / 20
Baseball bats hang on a fence during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Baseball bats hang on a fence during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Baseball bats hang on a fence during a game between the Marianao and Cerro children's teams in Havana, December 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
14 / 20
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team leave the field after a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team leave the field after a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Players of the under-18 Plaza baseball team leave the field after a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
15 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
16 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team carry their bases before a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team carry their bases before a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team carry their bases before a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
17 / 20
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
The U.S. Penn State baseball team and Cuba's Industriales perform a pre-game flag ceremony at the Latinoamericano stadium in Havana, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
18 / 20
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children from the Marianao baseball team get ready for a training session in Havana, December 17, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
19 / 20
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Reuters / Wednesday, December 23, 2015
Children play baseball on a street in downtown Havana, November 24, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
The longest night

The longest night

Next Slideshows

The longest night

The longest night

Revelers celebrate the winter solstice, the shortest day of the year in the northern hemisphere.

22 Dec 2015
SpaceX rocket nails landing

SpaceX rocket nails landing

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket blasted off with a payload of satellites before the booster landed safely at Cape Canaveral in a dramatic spaceflight first.

22 Dec 2015
Christmas in Peru's prisons

Christmas in Peru's prisons

Happy holidays from inside the men's and women's prisons in Peru.

22 Dec 2015
Wild winter weather

Wild winter weather

Snow in California, green hills at Europe's ski resorts, and more unusual winter weather around the world.

22 Dec 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures