Wed Apr 9, 2014

Fields of flowers

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

Wednesday, April 09, 2014

<p>Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

<p>A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman</p>

