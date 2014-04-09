Fields of flowers
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, the Netherlands, April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year....more
Visitors take photos of tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse April 9, 2014. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, is considered to be the world's largest flower garden displaying millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tulip field is pictured at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor sits among tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A gardener works on a tulip bed at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A tourist takes pictures of tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
A visitor sits next to tulips at the Keukenhof park in Lisse April 9, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Next Slideshows
The littlest prince
The Duchess, Prince William and their royal son arrive in New Zealand.
Salmon truck run
Due to California's drought, migrating salmon are being moved by trucks to bypass dangerously low rivers.
Arctic IceBridge
IceBridge is a six-year NASA airborne mission which will look at the behavior of the Greenland and Antarctic ice.
The new Paris Zoo
After a four year renovation, the Paris Zoo will reopen to the public this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
University of Mosul in ruins
Burned cars and damaged buildings are all that remain of Iraq�s University of Mosul, which was destroyed during a battle with Islamic State militants.
Funeral for police officer killed in London attack
The funeral is held for police officer Keith Palmer, who was killed during the Westminster attack on March 22.
Venezuela opposition on the streets
Protesters clashed with security forces in Venezuela after a ban on a top opposition leader from office breathed life into a fractured movement and fueled the first sustained anti-government demonstrations since 2014.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.