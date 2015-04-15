Fields of flowers

Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions...more

Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

