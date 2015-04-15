Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Apr 15, 2015 | 6:10pm BST

Fields of flowers

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
1 / 15
Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions...more

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Children place the last petals to a portrait of painter Vincent Van Gogh done with flowers at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. Keukenhof, employing some 30 gardeners, displays millions of flowers every year. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
2 / 15
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Aerial view of flower fields near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
3 / 15
A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A windmill is seen behind tulips at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
4 / 15
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
5 / 15
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
6 / 15
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
7 / 15
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
8 / 15
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
9 / 15
Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
Tulips are seen at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
10 / 15
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
11 / 15
A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman

A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
A woman takes a photo of a flower field at the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 20145. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
12 / 15
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
13 / 15
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
People visit the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
14 / 15
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / Wednesday, April 15, 2015
An aerial view of flower fields is seen near the Keukenhof park, also known as the Garden of Europe, in Lisse, The Netherlands April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Spring has sprung

Spring has sprung

Next Slideshows

Spring has sprung

Spring has sprung

People enjoy spring weather after a long winter.

14 Apr 2015
Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry blossoms at the Capitol

Cherry Blossoms bloom in Washington DC commemorating Japan's 1912 gift of cherry trees to the capital.

13 Apr 2015
Last house standing

Last house standing

China's "nail houses" are homes left standing when residents refuse to leave.

13 Apr 2015
Rise of the machines

Rise of the machines

A look at the new generation of robot technology during the world's largest industrial technology fair, the Hannover Messe.

13 Apr 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures