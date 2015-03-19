Fiery protests in Frankfurt
Four German police cars set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burn near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A German police officer who was hit by a paint bomb by anti-capitalist protesters looks at a burning police car near the European Central Bank building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai...more
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A policeman stops a 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Police vehicles are seen on streets during a protest of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement members near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Policemen detain a wounded anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protester near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German police cars, set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters, burn near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Paving stones are seen on a road during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police officers clash with a protestor outside the new European Central Bank headquarters during riots in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A protester throws a stone during riots with police near the new European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A resident extinguishes a burning barricade during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015....more
Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Policemen remove a road block set up by 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anti-capitalist protesters scuffle with policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
An anti-capitalist protester dressed as a clown shouts behind policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A barricade burns in front of policemen during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai...more
An anti-capitalist protester is detained by policemen near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A residents walks in front of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Policemen detain members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
A barricade set up by anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters burns in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (seen in the background) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015....more
Smoke engulfs the city skyline during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building (top R) before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Martin...more
A policeman holds a flare during a protest of members of 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist movement near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
Anti-capitalist protesters hold a banner reading "Caviar for all" near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A luxury car that was set on fire by anti-capitalist protesters burns outside the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
German riot police officers remove a street blockade of anti-capitalist protesters near the European Central Bank (ECB) building hours before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A 'Blockupy' anti-capitalist protester walks near a burning barricade near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Protesters demonstrate in the central square in Frankfurt's old town March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
German riot police officers walk along marching protesters in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
German riot police officers stand next to a broken window at the Commerzbank branch in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
Anti-capitalist 'Blockupy' protesters stand in front of a police cordon near the European Central Bank (ECB) building before the official opening of its new headquarters in Frankfurt March 18, 2015. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
People take pictures of German riot police officers in Frankfurt, March 18, 2015. Anti-capitalist protesters clashed with riot police near the new headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt on Wednesday and set fire to barricades...more
