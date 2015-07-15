Fiery protests in Greece
Riot policemen try to avoid an exploding petrol bomb during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. Greek anti-establishment protesters threw dozens of petrol bombs at police in front of parliament on Wednesday ahead of a key vote on a bailout deal,...more
A protester bleeds as he is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Masked anti-establishment youths and anti-austerity protesters face riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen stand guard in front of the Greek Parliament during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Anti-austerity protesters lift a Greek flag in front of the Greek Parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. The slogan on the flag reads "Greece I love you". REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A masked youth hurls a projectile at riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police take cover from projectiles thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-austerity demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
A riot policeman runs past flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
An anti-austerity protester sits in front of the monument of the Unknown Soldier by riot policemen guarding the parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A black clad protester is arrested by riot police following clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot policemen stand guard in front of the Greek Parliament before clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A masked youth hurls a petrol bomb to riot police during clashes in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Anti-Euro protesters march through the streets during an anti-austerity rally in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yiannis Kourtoglou
Riot police stand amongst the flames from exploded petrol bombs thrown by a small group of anti-establishment demonstrators in front of parliament in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier
Greek Presidential guards conduct their ceremonial march past a banner held by protesters during an anti-austerity rally organized by the country's biggest public sector union ADEDY in Athens, Greece July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
