FIFA Ballon d'Or
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Winner of FIFA Ballon d'Or award, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with winner of the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Nadine Kessler of Germany during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus...more
FIFA President Sepp Blatter stands between Men's World Coach of the Year Joachim Loew (L) and Women's World Coach of the Year Ralf Kellermann (R) after the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Former soccer player and sports writer Hiroshi Kagawa of Japan receives the FIFA Presidential Award from FIFA President Joseph Blatter (R) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his mother Dolores Aveiro, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) is presented the FIFA Men's World Coach of the Year trophy by former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more
Winners of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards appear on stage together after the ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Italy arrives with wife Mariann Barrena McClay for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Player Angel Di Maria of Argentina arrives with wife Jorgelina Cardoso for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Player Andres Iniesta of Spain arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Real Madrid's player Toni Kroos of Germany gives thumb up as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Bayern Munich'a Arjen Robben arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Stephanie Roche of Ireland, a FIFA Puskas Award nominee and her partner Dean Zambra arrive for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Sergio Ramos of Spain arrives with partner Pilar Rubio for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Brazil's Martha arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Player Alessandro Del Piero of Italy takes a 'selfie' with supporters as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez of Colombia arrives with wife Daniela Ospina for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Former French player Thierry Henry arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina, a nominee for the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives with partner Antonella Roccuzzo for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben...more
Brazil's Martha makes a selfie with fans as she arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
