Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jan 12, 2015 | 8:30pm GMT

FIFA Ballon d'Or

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, is congratulated by FIFA President Sepp Blatter after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
1 / 21
Winner of FIFA Ballon d'Or award, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with winner of the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Nadine Kessler of Germany during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Winner of FIFA Ballon d'Or award, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with winner of the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Nadine Kessler of Germany during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Winner of FIFA Ballon d'Or award, Real Madrid and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo poses with winner of the FIFA Women's World Player of the Year Nadine Kessler of Germany during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
2 / 21
FIFA President Sepp Blatter stands between Men's World Coach of the Year Joachim Loew (L) and Women's World Coach of the Year Ralf Kellermann (R) after the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

FIFA President Sepp Blatter stands between Men's World Coach of the Year Joachim Loew (L) and Women's World Coach of the Year Ralf Kellermann (R) after the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
FIFA President Sepp Blatter stands between Men's World Coach of the Year Joachim Loew (L) and Women's World Coach of the Year Ralf Kellermann (R) after the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
3 / 21
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his son Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
4 / 21
Former soccer player and sports writer Hiroshi Kagawa of Japan receives the FIFA Presidential Award from FIFA President Joseph Blatter (R) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Former soccer player and sports writer Hiroshi Kagawa of Japan receives the FIFA Presidential Award from FIFA President Joseph Blatter (R) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Former soccer player and sports writer Hiroshi Kagawa of Japan receives the FIFA Presidential Award from FIFA President Joseph Blatter (R) during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
5 / 21
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his mother Dolores Aveiro, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his mother Dolores Aveiro, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal, stands with his mother Dolores Aveiro, after winning the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 during the soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
6 / 21
Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) is presented the FIFA Men's World Coach of the Year trophy by former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) is presented the FIFA Men's World Coach of the Year trophy by former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Germany coach Joachim Loew (R) is presented the FIFA Men's World Coach of the Year trophy by former Bayern Munich coach Ottmar Hitzfeld, during the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
7 / 21
Winners of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards appear on stage together after the ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Winners of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards appear on stage together after the ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Winners of the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards appear on stage together after the ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
8 / 21
Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Italy arrives with wife Mariann Barrena McClay for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Italy arrives with wife Mariann Barrena McClay for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Coach Carlo Ancelotti of Italy arrives with wife Mariann Barrena McClay for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
9 / 21
Player Angel Di Maria of Argentina arrives with wife Jorgelina Cardoso for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Player Angel Di Maria of Argentina arrives with wife Jorgelina Cardoso for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Player Angel Di Maria of Argentina arrives with wife Jorgelina Cardoso for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
10 / 21
Player Andres Iniesta of Spain arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Player Andres Iniesta of Spain arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Player Andres Iniesta of Spain arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
11 / 21
Real Madrid's player Toni Kroos of Germany gives thumb up as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Real Madrid's player Toni Kroos of Germany gives thumb up as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Real Madrid's player Toni Kroos of Germany gives thumb up as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
12 / 21
Bayern Munich'a Arjen Robben arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Bayern Munich'a Arjen Robben arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Bayern Munich'a Arjen Robben arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
13 / 21
Stephanie Roche of Ireland, a FIFA Puskas Award nominee and her partner Dean Zambra arrive for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Stephanie Roche of Ireland, a FIFA Puskas Award nominee and her partner Dean Zambra arrive for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Stephanie Roche of Ireland, a FIFA Puskas Award nominee and her partner Dean Zambra arrive for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
14 / 21
Sergio Ramos of Spain arrives with partner Pilar Rubio for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Sergio Ramos of Spain arrives with partner Pilar Rubio for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Sergio Ramos of Spain arrives with partner Pilar Rubio for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
15 / 21
Brazil's Martha arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Brazil's Martha arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Brazil's Martha arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Close
16 / 21
Player Alessandro Del Piero of Italy takes a 'selfie' with supporters as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Player Alessandro Del Piero of Italy takes a 'selfie' with supporters as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Player Alessandro Del Piero of Italy takes a 'selfie' with supporters as he arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
17 / 21
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez of Colombia arrives with wife Daniela Ospina for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Real Madrid's James Rodriguez of Colombia arrives with wife Daniela Ospina for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Real Madrid's James Rodriguez of Colombia arrives with wife Daniela Ospina for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
18 / 21
Former French player Thierry Henry arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Former French player Thierry Henry arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Former French player Thierry Henry arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
19 / 21
Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina, a nominee for the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives with partner Antonella Roccuzzo for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina, a nominee for the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives with partner Antonella Roccuzzo for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben...more

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Barcelona's Lionel Messi of Argentina, a nominee for the 2014 FIFA World Player of the Year, arrives with partner Antonella Roccuzzo for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
20 / 21
Brazil's Martha makes a selfie with fans as she arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Brazil's Martha makes a selfie with fans as she arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich

Reuters / Monday, January 12, 2015
Brazil's Martha makes a selfie with fans as she arrives for the FIFA Ballon d'Or 2014 soccer awards ceremony at the Kongresshaus in Zurich January 12, 2015. REUTERS/Ruben Sprich
Close
21 / 21
View Again
View Next
Recovering AirAsia

Recovering AirAsia

Next Slideshows

Recovering AirAsia

Recovering AirAsia

The grim task of recovering bodies, black boxes and wreckage from AirAsia QZ8501.

12 Jan 2015
Golden Globes red carpet

Golden Globes red carpet

Highlights from the Golden Globes red carpet.

12 Jan 2015
Paris unity march

Paris unity march

Dozens of world leaders lead hundreds of thousands of French citizens in an unprecedented march.

12 Jan 2015
SpaceX rocket launch

SpaceX rocket launch

An unmanned SpaceX rocket blasts off, but narrowly fails a novel test to land itself on a platform in the ocean.

11 Jan 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures