Pictures | Sat May 10, 2014

FIFA rankings

<p>1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

1: Spain top the latest FIFA world rankings with 1460 points. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

<p>2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler</p>

2: Germany is second with 1340 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

2: Germany is second with 1340 points. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

<p>3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante</p>

3: Portugal is third with 1245 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

3: Portugal is third with 1245 points. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

<p>4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

4: Brazil - 1210 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

4: Brazil - 1210 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez</p>

5: Colombia - 1186 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

5: Colombia - 1186 points. REUTERS/Jose Miguel Gomez

<p>6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa</p>

6: Uruguay - 1181 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

6: Uruguay - 1181 points. REUTERS/Pablo La Rosa

<p>7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci</p>

7: Argentina - 1178 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

7: Argentina - 1178 points. REUTERS/Marcos Brindicci

<p>8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji</p>

8: Switzerland - 1161 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

8: Switzerland - 1161 points. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

<p>9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito</p>

9: Italy - 1115 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

9: Italy - 1115 points. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito

<p>10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti</p>

10: Greece - 1082 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

10: Greece - 1082 points. REUTERS/Radu Sigheti

<p>11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh</p>

11: England - 1043 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

11: England - 1043 points. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir</p>

12: Belgium - 1039 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

12: Belgium - 1039 points. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

<p>13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez</p>

13: Chile - 1037 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

13: Chile - 1037 points. REUTERS/Eliseo Fernandez

<p>14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

14: USA - 1015 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

14: USA - 1015 points. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

<p>15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal</p>

15: Netherlands - 967 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

15: Netherlands - 967 points. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

<p>16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier</p>

16: France - 935 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

16: France - 935 points. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

<p>17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin</p>

17: Ukraine - 913 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

17: Ukraine - 913 points. REUTERS/Konstantin Chernichkin

<p>18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin</p>

18: Russia - 903 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

18: Russia - 903 points. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

<p>19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps</p>

19: Mexico - 877 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

19: Mexico - 877 points. REUTERS/Anthony Phelps

<p>20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson</p>

20: Croatia - 871 points.

Saturday, May 10, 2014

20: Croatia - 871 points. REUTERS/Sigtryggur Johannsson

