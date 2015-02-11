Edition:
Fifty Shades of Grey premiere

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Author E. L. James, actress Dakota Johnson and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (L-R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Author E. L. James arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson and her husband actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actor Jamie Dornan arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actress Dakota Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Actor Jamie Dornan and his wife Amelia Warner arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Author E. L. James and actress Dakota Johnson arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Director Sam Taylor-Johnson arrives for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Author E. L. James, her husband Niall Leonard (R) actress Dakota Johnson (2nd L) and director Sam Taylor-Johnson (2nd R) arrive for the screening of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' at the 65th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin February 11, 2015. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

