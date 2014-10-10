Fight against Ebola
A soldier goes through the decontamination process with U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell,...more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learns how to put on a protective mask before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, put on protective suits during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Pfc. Kaiya Capuchino from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains US Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West...more
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learn how to wear the protective suits before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
James Knight of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at...more
Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against...more
James Knight and Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) train U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment...more
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
Protective gear for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, is seen during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more
Protective suits are displayed as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9,...more
A decontamination station is seen as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9,...more
Next Slideshows
Ebola's global spread
A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from west Africa to the rest of the world.
Missouri protests another shooting
Protesters take to the streets of St. Louis after the police shooting death of a black teenager more than a month after unrest over the killing of Michael...
Hidden massacre in Mexico
Mexico investigates what it believes are dozens of missing students, who are feared to have been massacred by gang members and police.
War at the doorstep
Kurdish refugees and Turkish security forces watch the intense battle for the Syrian city of Kobani from across the border.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.