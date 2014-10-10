Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 10, 2014 | 5:30pm BST

Fight against Ebola

A soldier goes through the decontamination process with U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A soldier goes through the decontamination process with U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell,...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A soldier goes through the decontamination process with U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
1 / 15
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Friday, October 10, 2014
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
2 / 15
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learns how to put on a protective mask before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learns how to put on a protective mask before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learns how to put on a protective mask before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
3 / 15
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, put on protective suits during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, put on protective suits during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, put on protective suits during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
4 / 15
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Friday, October 10, 2014
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, train before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
5 / 15
Pfc. Kaiya Capuchino from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains US Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Pfc. Kaiya Capuchino from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains US Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Pfc. Kaiya Capuchino from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains US Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
6 / 15
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learn how to wear the protective suits before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learn how to wear the protective suits before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, learn how to wear the protective suits before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
7 / 15
James Knight of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

James Knight of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
James Knight of U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) trains U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
8 / 15
Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) demonstrates how to properly apply tape to gloves for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
9 / 15
James Knight and Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) train U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

James Knight and Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) train U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
James Knight and Ondraya Frick from U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases (USAMRIID) train U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
10 / 15
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
11 / 15
Protective gear for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, is seen during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Protective gear for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, is seen during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protective gear for U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, is seen during training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
12 / 15
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014....more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A U.S. Army soldier from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, goes through decontamination process training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
13 / 15
Protective suits are displayed as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

Protective suits are displayed as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9,...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
Protective suits are displayed as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
14 / 15
A decontamination station is seen as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary

A decontamination station is seen as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9,...more

Friday, October 10, 2014
A decontamination station is seen as U.S. Army soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), who are earmarked for the fight against Ebola, take part in training before their deployment to West Africa, at Fort Campbell, Kentucky October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Harrison McClary
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Ebola's global spread

Ebola's global spread

Next Slideshows

Ebola's global spread

Ebola's global spread

A look as the recent Ebola epidemic spreads from west Africa to the rest of the world.

10 Oct 2014
Missouri protests another shooting

Missouri protests another shooting

Protesters take to the streets of St. Louis after the police shooting death of a black teenager more than a month after unrest over the killing of Michael...

10 Oct 2014
Hidden massacre in Mexico

Hidden massacre in Mexico

Mexico investigates what it believes are dozens of missing students, who are feared to have been massacred by gang members and police.

10 Oct 2014
War at the doorstep

War at the doorstep

Kurdish refugees and Turkish security forces watch the intense battle for the Syrian city of Kobani from across the border.

10 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

Sunken South Korean ferry raised

The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.

The art of the selfie

The art of the selfie

A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Driven from Mosul

Driven from Mosul

Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.

China Fashion Week

China Fashion Week

Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.

Chinese paramilitary training

Chinese paramilitary training

Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures