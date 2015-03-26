Fight for a historic Syrian town

Rebel fighters walk inside the second century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. Bosra's historic sites include an ancient citadel built around a 2nd century...more

Rebel fighters walk inside the second century Roman amphitheater in the historic Syrian southern town of Bosra al-Sham, after they took control of the area, March 25, 2015. Bosra's historic sites include an ancient citadel built around a 2nd century Roman amphitheater. It was the capital of the Roman province of Arabia. REUTERS/Wsam Almokdad

